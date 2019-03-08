Search

Free keep fit sessions available on referral in Beckenham

PUBLISHED: 14:57 07 October 2019

The free 12-session programme will help those who need exercise the most find the easy workouts they require. Picture: MyTime Active

The free 12-session programme will help those who need exercise the most find the easy workouts they require. Picture: MyTime Active

Archant

A new health contract and fitness centre has opened in Beckenham Road, Beckenham aimed at those needing doctor and self-referred exercise programmes.

It is being run by Mytime Active which has been appointed preferred provider of Bromley Cardiac Rehabilitation and Exercise Service.

Mytime has provided its Heart Smart cardiac rehabilitation and Fresh Start exercise referral programmes in the London Borough of Bromley since 2004, and has now been appointed preferred provider of Bromley Cardiac Rehabilitation and Exercise Referral Service for the next three years, starting in September 2019.

The free programme is 12 sessions.

Diane Friday, the company's lifestyles programme manager, said: "The new contract will allow Mytime Active to continue to support people with a variety of long-term medical needs, ranging from heart conditions to mental health conditions."

