Plucky mum doing free-fall charity abseil for The Maypole Project

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 September 2019

Family Toby, dad Alex, Josh, and Gayle happy to be supporting The Maypole Project. Picture: Gayle Book

Family Toby, dad Alex, Josh, and Gayle happy to be supporting The Maypole Project. Picture: Gayle Book

Archant

An Orpington charity is backing a mum who is taking on a terrifying abseil down the side of the famous red metal tower at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

The ArcelorMittal Orbit. Picture: Ken MearsThe ArcelorMittal Orbit. Picture: Ken Mears

The ArcelorMittal Orbit is Britain's highest free-fall drop, and Gayle Book is doing it to support The Maypole Project, based in Green Street Green.

Gayle, from Greenwich, cares for her young son who has some complex medical needs and is currently using the extensive services The Maypole Project provides.

A spokesman for the project said: "We are supporting Gayle and hope she gains more supporters before she undertakes this scary but thrilling 80 metre descent from the tower top.

"As a small, independent charity, we receive no government funding and rely solely on the generous donations of members the public, vital to our survival."

Gayle will do her abseil on September 28.

To support Gayle, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GayleAbseil

