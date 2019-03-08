MP witnesses democracy in action at Bromley school elections

MP Ellie Reeves talks to the children about democracy. Picture: Stewart Fleming Primary School Archant

As Brexit continues to flounder, a Bromley school organised its elections for head boy and head girl, and a Labour MP was there to see it.

Year 6 pupils at Stewart Fleming Primary School, in Witham Road, hold head girl and boy elections every year. This time Ellie Reeves, MP for Lewisham West and Penge, looked on.

The school said democracy even at that level was essential and that every child in Year 6 has the chance to stand for election.

Their speeches are presented to the whole school and incorporate positive changes and improvements they wish to introduce to the school in a bid to win votes from their peers and staff members.

The MP attended the final day of the campaign and in an assembly to the school, she explained the importance of democracy and the voice of the people - something that the staff of Stewart Fleming Primary and The Pioneer Academy believe strongly about.

Headteacher Emma Pape said: "The voice of the pupil is crucial. Children are the reason we work in schools, therefore it is vital that we hear their views on their school and how they want it run."

And Chris Tupper, assistant headteacher, added: "The calibre of speeches each year gets better and better.

"I do believe that this year will be the toughest decision for the voters yet.

"Their ideas are innovative and the staff truly believe that the ideas they have thought of, will have a huge positive impact on the school. We are all really proud of all who have stood for election."

During her assembly, Ellie Reeves explained the honour and privilege she experiences in her role as MP when supporting her local community. Elections for and having a head girl and boy is such an integral part of all schools within The Pioneer Academy and a fantastic way to learn about the value of democracy, pupil voice and British values, the school said.

The vote is like a general election. Children cast their vote on their polling card in a private booth before it's posted in the ballot box.