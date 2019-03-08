Revealed: The most popular baby names in Bromley last year

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 August 2019

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

What's in a name? Quite a lot, as it happens.

The Office of National Statistics have revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - with Olivia and Jack coming out top in Bromley.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular names are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.

There were 43 girls named Olivia, which was also the most popular name in London.

That list shows the current trend for girls' names ending in -a - something shared by nine out of the 10 most popular names in the capital. Emily was the only exception.

Jack, given to 38 babies in Bromley, didn't make the top 10 for boys' names in London.

Muhammad was the most popular, with classic names such as Alexander, George, David and Daniel all making the top 10.

Nationally, Olivia and Oliver remained the most popular names.

