Queen Mary’s Hospital cafe looking for more volunteers

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 February 2019

The Friends Cafe at Queen Mary's Hospital needs more volunteers. Photo: Derek Hope

Volunteers are needed to boost numbers helping out at Queen Mary’s Hospital’s Friends Café, Sidcup.

The cafe opened in 2017. Photo: Derek HopeThe cafe opened in 2017. Photo: Derek Hope

They are only needed to make a few hours a week available on a regular basis.

The organisers say it the Friends of Queen Mary’s was up by the Rotary Club of Sidcup, Queen Mary’s Hospital and the local community more than 60 years ago.

The new café was opened in 2017 after the Friends Refreshments Bar was closed as part of the major redevelopment of QMH and is now just inside the main entrance. It also has a counter serving the Urgent Care Centre.

The Friends are supported by volunteers who work to generate profits which are then distributed in the form of discretionary awards for the benefit and well-being of patients, visitors and staff at the hospital.

More than £3million has been awarded over the years. Without the considerable efforts of the volunteers these grants could not be made, they said.

But now they need more volunteers to join the 70 already there.

Philip Woodman, chairman of the Trustees of The Friends of Queen Mary’s said: “At the heart of this are the volunteers. Without them there would be no Friends.”

Chris Elms, a trustee, added: “Volunteering provides an excellent opportunity for you to meet people, utilise your existing skills or gain new ones. It also provides a sense of personal satisfaction as you will be playing a part in keeping Queen Mary’s at the heart of the community.

“There are plans to open a Friends Kiosk on the second floor for the use of patients and staff attending the always busy outpatients’ clinics.

We always have a need for more volunteers.

“Even with the amount that we have, we simply cannot keep The Friends Café open all the time that patients attend the hospital. We would never have enough volunteers to cover the Urgent Care Centre, which is open 24 hours a day.”

Anyone interested can email friendsofqmh@gmail.com, phone Linda Anslow on 07811 411700 or write to her at Friends Shops Limited, Queen Mary’s Hospital, Frognal Avenue, Sidcup, DA14 6LT.

