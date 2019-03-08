Moped rider killed in collision with Transit van

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: Met Police MPS

A moped rider has died after a collision in Bromley yesterday.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Officers were called at 7.55am on Thursday, May 16, to reports of a grey Ford Transit in collision with a black moped in Homesdale Road, near the junction with Masons Hill.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The rider of the motorcycle - a 28-year-old man - was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene. He was not arrested and is assisting police with the investigation.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8285 1574.