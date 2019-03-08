Search

Yaneena has high hopes after making the final of Miss Teen Inspiration

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 April 2019

Just the final to go for West Wickham's Yaneena

Archant

A local teenager from West Wickham has reached the finals of Miss Teen Inspiration UK 2019 competition.

Yaneena Gerwat confident going into finals of Miss Teen InspirationYaneena Gerwat confident going into finals of Miss Teen Inspiration

Yaneena Gerwat will be representing Kent at the finals held at The Congress Theatre in Cwmbran in South Wales on Saturday 27th April 2019. The winner of the pageant will receive prizes such as a crown and sash worth £500, two pamper packages, jewellery, a photo shoot, hampers and more.

The winner will then also spend the next year travelling around the UK fundraising for charities and supporting various events.

The 15-year-old said: “I am really excited to have made it to the finals and to be honest I am shocked that I have.

“I have been busy fundraising and helping local charities as well as helping practically by clearing areas where litter has been dumped and rescuing injured wildlife from fledgling birds, squirrels, fox cubs and releasing when they are well.

“At the moment teenagers and young people are receiving a lot of bad press due to violent acts and anti social behaviour.

“I feel that by entering this competition, I want to show people that those who are behaving in this way really are the small minority and there are so many more of us doing good work in our local community.

“Pageants in the UK are not about fake spray tans and lots of make-up but instead it is about taking part in charity work by fundraising and being a good example to others.”

During the weekend of the competition there will be a boot camp as well as a pyjama party where all the finalists will meet and get to know each other.

Part of being a finalist means important and vital money is raised for the Miss Teen Inspiration UK charity which this year is CLIC Sargent.

She said this charity helps and supports young people who are suffering from cancer from the moment of diagnosis this charity is there to help families cope.

Their care teams provide day-to-day support for each child, young person and family, from information and guidance to clinical care and specialist play during treatment, said Yaneena.

Extinction rebellion arrests include Beckenham man

A Beckenham man is among Extinction arrests

Stabbing in Bromley

Police were called to West Street, Bromley at 9.25pm on Friday, April 19. Picture: Ken Mears

New Giggling Squid restaurant opens in Chislehurst

The launch party of Giggling Squid restaurant in Chislehurst. Picture: Tolga Akmen

Demelza shop opening in Petts Wood

The new charity shop will open on Friday, April 26. Picture: Tim Miles

TV actors selling Grade II listed Shortlands cottage with links to Blyton, HG Wells and Shelley

Brian Murphy and Linda Regan are selling their three-bedroom home in Shortlands. Photo: JDM Estate Agents

