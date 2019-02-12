Met Police unveil national memorial to former Bromley Pc Keith Palmer

A national memorial has been unveiled for Keith Palmer, the former Bromley police officer killed in the Westminster terror attack.

A national memorial has been unveiled in permanent tribute to PC Keith Palmer who was killed in a terror attack in 2017. Photo: Met Police A national memorial has been unveiled in permanent tribute to PC Keith Palmer who was killed in a terror attack in 2017. Photo: Met Police

Members of his family were invited to a private reception with the Prime Minister at Downing Street on Wednesday, February 20m where they were presented with the tribute, made in Portland stone and slate.

It was then moved to its permanent home outside the Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster, close to where Pc Palmer was murdered in 2017.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, Chairwoman of the Police Memorial Trust Geraldine Winner and the Speakers of both Houses John Bercow and Lord Fowler all attended a wreath-laying at the new memorial on Wednesday.

A plaque has also been placed inside the grounds of the Palace of Westminster, in New Palace Yard, close to where father-of-one Mr Palmer died.

Ms Dick said: “I know that I speak on behalf of all of my officers and staff when I say how immensely proud we all are of Pc Keith Palmer and this memorial will ensure that his actions will forever be remembered.

“Pc Palmer was an outstanding police officer.

“He acted that day with no thought for his own safety, intent simply on doing his job and protecting members of the public and Parliament.

“He paid the ultimate price for his selfless actions and this memorial is a fitting and lasting tribute to the tremendous bravery he showed on that terrible day.”

Mr Palmer was stabbed to death by terrorist Khalid Masood, who stormed the gates near Parliament having mown down dozens of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

The officer was posthumously awarded the George Medal for bravery that “unquestionably saved lives”.

His memorial was organised by the Police Memorial Trust, founded by late film director Michael Winner in the wake of the murder of Yvonne Fletcher near the Libyan embassy in 1984.

His widow Mrs Winner said: “There is no doubt that Keith’s bravery made him a true hero.

“His actions personified the service, courage and sacrifice the ordinary British bobbies give to the people of our country every single day.

“Nothing will ever ease the pain his wife, daughter and family feel but we hope our memorial will show them that their loved Keith Palmer will never be forgotten.”

The Trust has worked since 2017 to get permission to place the memorial at the Unesco World Heritage site, and has consulted with Mr Palmer’s family on the plans.