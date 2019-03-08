New flagpole at Biggin Hill memorial
PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 April 2019
AKPHOTOS
A new flagpole has been placed at a key memorial in Biggin Hill.
Bromley mayor Kim Botting was on hand to do the honours and declare the pole operational.
After a short ceremony to mark England's patron saint, the flag of St George was hauled up the pole and proudly flown.
Local dignitaries and residents attended to see the ribbon cutting. The flag will now be flown daily.
Cllr Botting said: “I should like to pay tribute and offer my sincere thanks to the generous local benefactor of this very fitting tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and to thank local ward councillors – Cllr Melanie Stevens and Cllr Julian Benington - for their support.
“It was an honour to cut the ribbon to present this flagpole to the residents of Biggin Hill in such an appropriate location next to the war memorial.”