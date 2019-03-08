New flagpole at Biggin Hill memorial

Guests gather to mark the unveiling of the new Biggin Hill memorial flag pole. Picture: Keith Larby AKPHOTOS

A new flagpole has been placed at a key memorial in Biggin Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new Biggin Hill flagpole. Picture: Keith Larby The new Biggin Hill flagpole. Picture: Keith Larby

Bromley mayor Kim Botting was on hand to do the honours and declare the pole operational.

After a short ceremony to mark England's patron saint, the flag of St George was hauled up the pole and proudly flown.

Local dignitaries and residents attended to see the ribbon cutting. The flag will now be flown daily.

Cllr Botting said: “I should like to pay tribute and offer my sincere thanks to the generous local benefactor of this very fitting tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and to thank local ward councillors – Cllr Melanie Stevens and Cllr Julian Benington - for their support.

“It was an honour to cut the ribbon to present this flagpole to the residents of Biggin Hill in such an appropriate location next to the war memorial.”