British Heart Foundation shop opens in West Wickham

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 July 2019

Bromley mayor Nicholas Bennett was on hand to cut the ribbon. Picture: British Heart Foundation

Bromley mayor Nicholas Bennett was on hand to cut the ribbon. Picture: British Heart Foundation

A new British Heart Foundation (BHF) charity shop has been opened by the mayor of Bromley.

A new British Heart Foundation shop in West Wickham is now open for business. Picture: BHF

Councillor Nicholas Bennett was joined by staff and volunteers as he cut the ribbon at the shop in High Street, West Wickham.

The charity funds innovative life-saving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Cllr Bennett said: "I would encourage locals to support BHF by donating any good quality items to help this wonderful charity to beat heartbreak forever."

A new British Heart Foundation shop in West Wickham is now open for business. Picture: BHFA new British Heart Foundation shop in West Wickham is now open for business. Picture: BHF

And Lesley Breedyk, area manager at the charity, added volunteers are also needed to support the shop..

Lesley said: "Each item sold will help the BHF fund life-saving heart research, so if you haven't yet visited then please do come by to see what great bargains are on offer.

"If you would rather give the gift of time, we are always in need of volunteers who can spare a couple of hours a week, so please get in touch if you are interested."

The BHF's vision is a world free from the fear of heart and circulatory diseases.

