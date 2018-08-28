Right royal treat as TV star brings Prince to life on stage

Mark Anthony appears as Prince in a special tribute show at the Churchill Theatre in February. Photo: John Bull/After Dark PR John Bull Rockrpix.com

The breakout star of hit musician Prince’s’ life story film documentary When Doves Cry is to appear in a new hit-packed concert show in 2019 – Mark Anthony as Prince, which is coming to Bromley in February.

Mark performs all the million-selling hits recorded by Prince including Purple Rain, 1999, Kiss, Raspberry Beret, When Doves Cry, Little Red Corvette and The Most Beautiful Girl in the World in the Artistes International Management (AIM) spectacular.

AIM’s musical director, David Halford, says that Mark bears an uncanny resemblance to “The Purple One”.

“If you’ve seen a Prince docu-drama on the silver or small screen recently, the chances are it was Mark playing the part of the musical genius,” he says.

“Since his breakthrough in TV’s Stars in Their Eyes, Mark has travelled the world bringing the magic of Prince to the masses: from Malta to Miami, Berlin to Barcelona, Zurich to Amsterdam and on to St Petersburg.”

Minnesota-born Prince has gone down in history as one of the biggest selling artists in history, having sold more than 100,000,000 records worldwide.

He won eight Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award for the 1984 film Purple Rain.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

He tragically died on April 21, 2016, and there followed an international tide of mouring, as well as a vast celebration of his varied back catalogue and genuine musical pioneering.

A true Prince fanatic, Mark Anthony’s painstaking attention to detail promises what is described as “an unmissable theatrical treat which features the costumes, the moves and music that shaped a generation”.

Hot foot from appearing in Channel 5’s biopic The Prince Story, Mark is presenting his biggest concert tour ever.

“With so many hits to squeeze in, as the song goes, ‘please don’t sue us if we go too fast’,” says David.

Mark Anthony as Prince is playing at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on February 21.

For tickets, visit churchilltheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 020 3285 6000.