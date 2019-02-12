Bromley cancer patients helped by Macmillan grants

Macmillan has paid around £73,000 to Bromley cancer patients to help tide them over during difficult periods.

In all, the cancer charity has spent some £1.4million across London in the past year.

The majority of these grants were for heating bills, clothing and hospital travel costs.

A diagnosis costs almost all cancer patients at least £570 a month, so a health crisis is also fast becoming a financial crisis for many Londoners, Macmillan Cancer Support said.

The grants go to those experiencing financial hardship, and are all thanks to funds raised by Macmillan’s supporters.

Breaking the figures down, around £20,090 went on heating or clothing to people in Bromley.

And approximately £8,820 was given to those struggling to cover the expense of travelling to and from their appointments, with costs that could not be reclaimed through their hospital.

The grants also covered the costs of other essentials to help manage the impact of their cancer, such as beds, chairs, kitchen appliances and washing machines.

The charity points out that four in five people living with cancer experience a financial impact.

The average is £570 a month with increased costs coming because people’s income goes down while their costs for things such as heating and travelling to hospital for treatment goes up.

In total, the charity gave grants to 3,919 Londoners affected by cancer last year with Croydon being the area with the highest number of people awarded grants.

Grants were most commonly given to Londoners living with breast cancer.

Ed Tallis, Macmillan’s head of services for London, said: “Half of us will get cancer at some point in our lives so it’s reassuring to know that last year alone, Macmillan awarded around £1.4million in grants to Londoners who were struggling with the financial hardship that cancer can bring.

“Cancer can affect so many parts of your life and our Macmillan grants, funded by our supporters, covered some of the essentials.”

The Macmillan Support Line is free on 0808 808 0000 or visitmacmillan.org.uk/moneyworries.

Macmillan needs donations and people can help by visiting macmillan.org.uk/getinvolved