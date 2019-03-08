Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cancer help as Macmillan bus comes to Orpington and Bromley

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 March 2019

The Macmillan bus is in town to give advice on cancer. Photo: Joe D Miles

The Macmillan bus is in town to give advice on cancer. Photo: Joe D Miles

2019 ImageCapture

As March is Ovarian Cancer and Prostate Cancer Awareness month, the Macmillan bus is arriving in town with experts on board to help with some of those difficult questions.

Expert help is on hand in the bus. Photo: Joe D MilesExpert help is on hand in the bus. Photo: Joe D Miles

The free cancer information and support service is coming direct to patients in Orpington and Bromley.

The Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile information bus is in Orpington today, March 11, outside the Walnuts Centre on Market Square between 9am-3pm.

Then it is on to Bromley’s Market Square, near Primark and Intu Shopping Centre on March 13 between 10am and 4pm.

The bus returns to Orpington on March 14 when it visits the Princess Royal University Hospital, 10am-4pm.

The team on board encourages anyone with concerns relating to cancer for advice on a range of subjects, including possible symptoms, treatment advice, your finances or how best to support a loved one who’s living with the disease.

Wendy Marchant, cancer information specialist at Macmillan, said: “Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need information about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us.

“It’s also really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important – their health. We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“And March is Ovarian Cancer and Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, so if you have any particular worries or concerns about either of these cancers, we’d be happy to answer your questions.”

The charity said in 2016, there were nearly 33,500 cancer cases diagnosed in London and around 210,000 people living with cancer. Tragically, this could rise to an estimated 340,000 by 20303.

One in two people in the UK are likely to get cancer in their lifetime affecting everything, including a person’s body, relationships and finances.

Anyone unable to stop at the bus can ask their questions at

www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Smith slams Bromley display in defeat to Dagenham

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

St Christopher’s Hospice needs sponsored walkers

Sam and her group last year. Photo: Sam Packham

Serving Bromley police officer Michael Burgess kicked out for ‘gross misconduct’

New Scotland Yard in central London.

Brian Blessed relives his life on stage

Larger than life

Maggie’s moment of lust with ex-PM

*** Image embargoed for publication until Tuesday 3rd June 2008 *** Picture Shows: l-r PATRICIA HORNSBY-SMITH (Sylvestra Le Touzel), TED HEATH (Samuel West) and MARGARET THATCHER (Andrea Riseborough). (c) Great Meadow Productions TX BBC Four, Thursday 12th June 2008 WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to Terms of Use of BBC Digital Picture Service. In particular, this image may only be used during the publicity period for the purpose of publicising 'MARGARET THATCHER - THE LONG WALK TO FINCHLEY' and provided the BBC/Great Meadow Productions is credited. Any use of this image on the internet or for any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising or other commercial uses, requires the prior written approval of Great Meadow Productions.

Most Read

Smith slams Bromley display in defeat to Dagenham

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

St Christopher’s Hospice needs sponsored walkers

Sam and her group last year. Photo: Sam Packham

Serving Bromley police officer Michael Burgess kicked out for ‘gross misconduct’

New Scotland Yard in central London.

Brian Blessed relives his life on stage

Larger than life

Maggie’s moment of lust with ex-PM

*** Image embargoed for publication until Tuesday 3rd June 2008 *** Picture Shows: l-r PATRICIA HORNSBY-SMITH (Sylvestra Le Touzel), TED HEATH (Samuel West) and MARGARET THATCHER (Andrea Riseborough). (c) Great Meadow Productions TX BBC Four, Thursday 12th June 2008 WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to Terms of Use of BBC Digital Picture Service. In particular, this image may only be used during the publicity period for the purpose of publicising 'MARGARET THATCHER - THE LONG WALK TO FINCHLEY' and provided the BBC/Great Meadow Productions is credited. Any use of this image on the internet or for any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising or other commercial uses, requires the prior written approval of Great Meadow Productions.

Latest from the Bromley Times

Cancer help as Macmillan bus comes to Orpington and Bromley

The Macmillan bus is in town to give advice on cancer. Photo: Joe D Miles

St Christopher’s Hospice needs sponsored walkers

Sam and her group last year. Photo: Sam Packham

Smith slams Bromley display in defeat to Dagenham

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brian Blessed relives his life on stage

Larger than life

Bromley hope to hit back at Daggers

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists