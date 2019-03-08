Cancer help as Macmillan bus comes to Orpington and Bromley

The Macmillan bus is in town to give advice on cancer. Photo: Joe D Miles 2019 ImageCapture

As March is Ovarian Cancer and Prostate Cancer Awareness month, the Macmillan bus is arriving in town with experts on board to help with some of those difficult questions.

Expert help is on hand in the bus. Photo: Joe D Miles Expert help is on hand in the bus. Photo: Joe D Miles

The free cancer information and support service is coming direct to patients in Orpington and Bromley.

The Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile information bus is in Orpington today, March 11, outside the Walnuts Centre on Market Square between 9am-3pm.

Then it is on to Bromley’s Market Square, near Primark and Intu Shopping Centre on March 13 between 10am and 4pm.

The bus returns to Orpington on March 14 when it visits the Princess Royal University Hospital, 10am-4pm.

The team on board encourages anyone with concerns relating to cancer for advice on a range of subjects, including possible symptoms, treatment advice, your finances or how best to support a loved one who’s living with the disease.

Wendy Marchant, cancer information specialist at Macmillan, said: “Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need information about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us.

“It’s also really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important – their health. We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“And March is Ovarian Cancer and Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, so if you have any particular worries or concerns about either of these cancers, we’d be happy to answer your questions.”

The charity said in 2016, there were nearly 33,500 cancer cases diagnosed in London and around 210,000 people living with cancer. Tragically, this could rise to an estimated 340,000 by 20303.

One in two people in the UK are likely to get cancer in their lifetime affecting everything, including a person’s body, relationships and finances.

Anyone unable to stop at the bus can ask their questions at

www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo