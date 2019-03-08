CCTV spots burglar and sees him jailed

Cameras are everywhere these days, and a CCTV system at a Bromley house helped lock up a burglar.

He was caught on the lens as he fled the scene of a break in when he was spotted by the home owner’s son.

Now the burglar has been jailed for two years and four months.

Kent police said Luke Chambers, 28 from Derry Downs, Orpington forced his way into the property in Milton Street, Swanscombe on 20 February, 2019 using a garden ornament to smash a back door window.

Unbeknown to him, the home owner’s young son was at home at the time and heard a commotion of the burglary.

The boy hid in the bathroom, but when Chambers opened the door and saw him, the startled crook fled the house.

When the homeowner returned she found a quantity of jewellery and about £800 had been taken.

House to house enquiries found that a neighbour had captured a man that the young son had described leaving the scene and getting into a car.

Subsequent enquiries led officers to arrest Chambers on 4 March, 2019 and he was charged with burglary.

Kent police said Chambers pleaded guilty to the burglary and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 2 April.

Afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Rob Sircar said: “The victim was put through a terrifying ordeal, but thanks to him being able to provide a description of the offender we were able to locate Chambers on CCTV.

“This ultimately led to his arrest and charge.

“I am pleased Chambers is now behind bars and we have been able to get justice.”