Carpet king Lord Harris meets Bromley businesess to discuss future worries

Lord Harris with some of the FSB group from Bromley. Picture: Piyush Patel Archant

Members of the Bromley Federation of Small Businesses have met with entrepreneur Lord Harris to discuss worries for the future.

Lord Harris, perhaps best known as a carpet retailer, is also the sponsor of the Harris Federation multi-academy trust.

He invited business people to a round table discussion at his Orpington Harris Ventures office.

Issues raised included business rates, infrastructure, transport, planning and development, late payments, fast fibre broadband, skills and education, high street development and business funding opportunities.

Lord Harris said he wanted to gauge what the important issues are for small businesses in his local area in advance of meetings he has scheduled with the Chancellor of the Exchequer and Home Secretary later this month.

Speaking at the event, Lord Harris said: "Small businesses are the life-blood of our local and national economy. There is much that can be done to improve facilities and services available to them and I want to use my influence to help address some of these issues.

"For one thing, reducing rates for start-up businesses will give them a better chance of survival. I will be addressing this and the other issued raised at my meetings with government later this month."

The round table was arranged by Chandra Sharma, owner of Tangent Office Resources of Orpington and Bromley Borough Action Group representative for FSB London.

Chandra said: "As a successful entrepreneur, he understands what difficulties small businesses face and we are grateful to him for opening up a useful and productive dialogue and for representing our issues to government."

And FSB member Jane Rogers, of Jane Rogers PR, who also attended. She said: "It was a great opportunity to meet with Lord Harris and other local businesses to bring some important topics to the table that affect us all. We look forward to hearing the outcome of Lord Harris' meetings with the Chancellor and Home Secretary."

FSB London is working in partnership with all London local authorities to help them become better small business partners and advocates for small businesses; and says it is pleased to be actively supporting small businesses within the London borough of Bromley.