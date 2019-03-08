Bromley dementia sufferer loves her live-in carer

Doreen and Debbie have developed a firm friendship and say a live-in career is an excellent answer to many people's needs. Picture: Caremark Bromley Archant

As World Friendship Day arrives on July 30, an Alzheimer's sufferer has taken the opportunity to praise the work all carers do for people like her.

Doreen Daley, 90, lives in Bromley and battles her dementia daily.

She is perfectly placed to know the value people like her place on others who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

Doreen has a live-in care and support worker from Caremark Bromley.

She is former caterer Debbie Hurst, and Doreen says she could not exist without her.

Born in 1929, Doreen married and worked for British Telecom but was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease after her husband died.

Debbie lives in Doreen's home for up to three weeks at a time, assisting with washing, dressing, make-up, cooking and cleaning.

Debbie also takes Doreen shopping and on trips to visit friends, feed the ducks in the local park and socialise at the Bertha James Day Centre, Masons Hill, Bromley.

Debbie admits: "Doreen is a lovely lady who I adore with all my heart.

"Her Alzheimer's means that sometimes she forgets things, but I keep her mind active by continuously interacting with her on topics she is passionate about.

"This helps slow the onset of Doreen's dementia and alleviates its symptoms."

With no brothers, sisters or children of her own, Doreen lacks family support and gets very anxious by herself, so a live-in care and support worker suits her perfectly.

Debbie, 60, added: "Living in means I can assist Doreen 24 hours a day. It can be challenging sometimes, but the sense of satisfaction I get from knowing I have made a difference in her life is enormous.

"We have a wonderful relationship."

Debbie started in the care industry 30 years ago and before joining Caremark Bromley, worked for the NHS and in a care home.

Sharon Dhillon, managing director at Caremark Bromley, which offers personalised home care services to older or otherwise vulnerable people in the area, added: "Care and support workers like Debbie a are treasured by their clients."