Orpington Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 November 2019

The skies over Orpington will be lit up with fireworks as the town switches on for Christmas. Picture: Michael Cockerham

The skies over Orpington will be lit up with fireworks as the town switches on for Christmas. Picture: Michael Cockerham

© Michael Cockerham 2018

Orpington will be lighting up the town for this year's Christmas festivities.

The countdown for Orpingtonians begins on Thursday, November 14, as the town centre is illuminated.

Organised and funded by the town centre business community, Orpington 1st Business Improvement District (BID), the borough's biggest switch-on will see the high street partially pedestrianised for an exciting line-up of live entertainment, fairground rides, a range of food, drink and gift stalls and a fantastic firework finale.

BID manager Chris Travers said: "A second stage hosting live entertainment has been added this year and the event will also see the opening of The Walnut Shopping Centre's free Santa's Grotto."

The lights will be switched on for the duration of the event, which begins at 4pm, with a countdown to the fireworks at the main stage, situated at the foot of Knoll Rise from 7.30pm.

For more information visit www.orpington1st.co.uk

