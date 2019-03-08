Police appeal after vulnerable boy robbed at knifepoint in Bromley High Street

Police have released CCTV images of three people, a youth and two girls, they wish to speak with after a vulnerable teenager was robbed.

They are appealing for the public's help in identifying all three.

Officers were called to a 15-year-old boy's home after it was reported that he was robbed at knifepoint at 7.45pm on Friday, September 6 in High Street, Bromley.

It is claimed the boy had a knife held to his chest and throat and his trainers, jacket, mobile phone, money and oyster card were then stolen.

The suspects were described as a black male, who was wearing a du rag, and two black females, one of whom had a crutch.

A photograph was taken of the victim and he was told to not report the robbery to police.

The suspects then boarded a bus using the victim's oyster card.

Det Con Ciara Riordan, of South Area, said: "This robbery has had a real impact on the victim's life and he has not been able to go back to school since it happened.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the three people pictured to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 7617/06Sep."

Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111.