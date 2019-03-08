Search

New play equipment at Kings Meadow moves closer

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 June 2019

There are big plans for this play area and it could all be happening soon as money starts to roll in. Picture: Bromley Council

Archant

A vastly improved play area at Kings Meadow, Bromley, has moved a step nearer following the outcome of a tendering process.

The Friends of Kings Meadow is set to outline the features at a family sports day on Saturday, June 8.

A crowdfunding campaign raised more than £5,500 and a donation of £5,000 was made by Clarion Housing.

Grant applications are now being prepared to raise to help meet the estimated total £70,000, with the council also set to contribute £15,000 from its Community Fund to the area in Burnt Ash Lane.

Councillor William Huntington-Thresher, executive councillor for environment and community services, said: "If you have been inspired to join this dedicated group, please make yourself known to them on Saturday, June 8 where details of the plans will be available too."

And Caroline Navin, chairwoman of the Friends of Kings Meadow, added: "Thank you to all the individuals and businesses who have supported us in our crowdfunding campaign, including the donations from Parish CE Primary School from their charity days and to Clarion Housing.

"Many of us will have happy memories of playing outside in a park as children and we are pleased to see a design that will better meet the needs of children of all ages and abilities. We are hopeful that the new playground will help make Kings Meadow the vibrant hub that our community needs and deserves."

The new play and recreation area will offer tradition combined with imaginative features, such as an accessible play house and activity trails across a castle moat up to a fort mound.

There is also provision for picnics and free play along with an access gate onto the large playing field, where older children may be playing whilst younger ones are in the fenced play and recreation area.

The design also conforms to Play England's 10 principles of creating successful play spaces.

To understand more about the improvement plans and to join the Friends of Kings Meadow, go to the Family Sports Day from noon to 4pm in Kings Meadow Recreation Ground.

