Local clubs collect prizes at Kent LTA awards

Vanessa Webb, Kent LTA President, and Peter Stotesbury, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award (pic: Graham Silvester) Archant

The Kent Lawn Tennis Association held their Annual Awards Dinner and Dance at the Tudor Park Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Bearsted.

Vanessa Webb, Kent LTA President, and Marcelle Lowe, winner of the Young Person of the Year (pic: Graham Silvester) Vanessa Webb, Kent LTA President, and Marcelle Lowe, winner of the Young Person of the Year (pic: Graham Silvester)

Ten awards are presented ‘Oscar Style’ on the evening and are for achievements in 2018.

Peter Stotesbury from the Bromley-based Park Langley Tennis Club received the Charles Bailey Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the most prestigious of the Kent awards and is presented to a person who has made a significant contribution to Kent Tennis over many years in participation, performance or tennis administration.

For over 60 years, Stotesbury’s input into the club facility development has been an inspiration. He played a major part in making bold decisions to build indoor courts and a new clubhouse, and to improve the grass courts.

Stotesbury has held many voluntary positions including tennis chairman, club chairman, and grounds chairman.

Vanessa Webb, Kent LTA President, and Nigel Jordan, winner of the Kent Volunteer of the Year (pic: Graham Silvester) Vanessa Webb, Kent LTA President, and Nigel Jordan, winner of the Kent Volunteer of the Year (pic: Graham Silvester)

He has always supported getting more people involved in tennis, ever present at club open days and welcoming new members. He has always played regularly and at a good level, inspiring new generations.

For Kent Tennis, he was a Kent Councillor and on various committees and was the men’s team match secretary for many years.

Nigel Jordan from Hayes-based Old Wilsonians Tennis Club picked up the Kent Volunteer of the Year award.

Jordan is the driving force and the person with the strategic vision and determination to dramatically change the club and increase membership from 90 to 500, grow a wide-ranging coaching offer and create initiatives to grow and retain members.

Vanessa Webb, Kent LTA President, and Luke House, winner of the Kent Coach of the Year (pic: Graham Silvester) Vanessa Webb, Kent LTA President, and Luke House, winner of the Kent Coach of the Year (pic: Graham Silvester)

He led fundraising for a £90,000 courtside pavilion and for growing participation for tots and seniors.

He is a Kent LTA Councillor, Treasurer and Board Member as well as finding team to be a Kent Seniors Team Captain.

Luke House of Shooters Hill Tennis Club was awarded the Kent Coach of the Year award.

He delivers coaching to 349 players from tots to teens. He has had a massive impact on the number of teams since 2017, coaches the men’s and women’s teams and captains the men’s first team.

He delivered coaching in six primary and two secondary schools, ran Tennis4kids courses, Great British Tennis Weekends as well as inclusive sessions for all disabilities, internal competitions and a South East Fast 4 tournament.

House is also an LTA coach education tutor and delivers workshops for the club coaches, at the coach education centre at Bromley, and for LTA coach forums. He has organised the four area networks for the new Kent Coaches Network to share ideas amongst coaches.

Marcelle Lowe (Gravesham Tennis Club) received the Young Person of the Year award.

2018 was an exceptional year for Lowe, who assists with coaching five days a week at the club, local schools and community halls, with the Tennis4kids programme and with competitions both at the club and at Kent events.

She also runs holiday camps and always to keen to learn, Lowe passed her Level Two coaching qualification, attended a MissHits training day and a She Rallies course.

She is the only female buddy hitter at the club and loves to help other players develop their confidence. She has inspired many girls to join the tennis programme.

She also supports her father as a social secretary with various themed social events.

The awards were presented on the evening by the Kent LTA President Vanessa Webb.

County winners will be included in the British Tennis Regional Awards to be announced in April.