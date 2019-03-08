Search

Penge boy, 11, is European Yoouth Scrabble champion

PUBLISHED: 09:15 20 August 2019

Reuben and Joshua are taking the competitive world of Scrabble seriously winning almost everything in sight. Picture: Alvin Moisey

Reuben and Joshua are taking the competitive world of Scrabble seriously winning almost everything in sight. Picture: Alvin Moisey

An 11-year-old boy from Penge has been crowned European Youth Scrabble champion in the 2019 tournament.

Reuben Moisey took the tournament by storm.

The two-day event was held in Romania and Reuben's father Alvin said: "Reuben's younger brother Joshua, who is eight, was the winner of last year's world under-8 Scrabble championships in Dubai, and also took part in Romania, winning the award for top European under-10 player."

Both boys have already made a big impression on the English Scrabble scene, where such young players are a rarity - Reuben has recently taken first prize three times in national tournaments, competing against some of the country's very best adult players. They are also the only child-members of the Beckenham and Penge Scrabble club, with Joshua the current holder of the club's annual tournament trophy.

With such amazing continued success, both will now be taking part later this year in the World Scrabble Championships in Torquay, not only in the Youth tournament, but also in the Open section which attracts the very best adult players from around the world.

