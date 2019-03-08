Open air concerts at Bromley Amphitheatre

Crooner Pete Sinclair will be at the big band evening. Picture: Patrick Ford Archant

Three open air concerts are taking place at Bromley Amphitheatre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new production company is launching with an impressive weekend of open air concerts at Bromley's award-winning Church House Gardens.

The stone steps of the amphitheatre will be transformed into a concert arena with comfortable seating, gorgeous lighting and licensed bars.

The series starts on Friday, July 19 with Marvellous Motown, an al fresco tribute to the golden age of Motown featuring ex-lead singer of The Drifters Michael Williams and West End star Tanya Nicole, who has appeared in Lion King and as Diana Ross in Motown the Musical.

Saturday, July 20 will celebrate the Magic of the Musicals, with two of London's West End stars - Stuart Matthew Price from Parade and Rocky Horror, and twice Olivier Award nominated actress Charlotte Wakefield who was in Spring Awakening, Sound of Music, and Mamma Mia.

They will be performing ballads from many loved musicals backed by the London Concert Chorus and an all-star band of West End musicians.

The weekend will conclude with Big Band Fever, with special guest Emma Hatton who was in Wicked, Evita, Cats, and Post Modern Jukebox, joining Georg Tormann, a judge on BBC's All Together Now, and crooner Pete Sinclair in an evening of big band music.

They will be backed by an 18-piece Vince Dunn Orchestra.

The event is being run by Torch Entertainment, a live music production company set up by local performers Georg Tormann and Philip Hatch.

Georg, a teacher at the BRITS school, is also musical director of the London Concert Chorus. He said: "These concerts really are going to be fantastic, we're both really looking forward to them.

"We have some really talented artists lined up, the location is amazing - I just cannot wait."

And Philip is also no strange to producing large scale events.

He said: "Georg and I have worked together on so many successful events in the past."

Tickets cost from £27.50 including booking fee and are available from www.torchentertainment.co.uk