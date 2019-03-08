Search

Nugent Shopping Park running jobs fair with 200 roles

PUBLISHED: 09:56 24 July 2019

The jobs fair will be near Pret at the Nugent Shopping Park with around 200 vacancies to fill

Archant

Job seekers can visit the Nugent Shopping Park in Orpington to see if they can slot in to around 200 vacancies available at a job fair.

The event is on July 24.

It offers the chance to meet representatives from the park's retailers, as well as 30 other businesses in attendance on the day, including the Armed Forces.

A team from London South East College will also have a stand with information on courses and apprenticeships, plus members of the Department for Work and Pensions can answer questions.

Tina Powley, centre manager at the Nugent Shopping Park, said: "Hosting a fair like this gives local jobseekers the opportunity to meet employers face-to-face and ask any questions they have before applying.

"I'd encourage anyone considering a new role or opportunity to come down on Wednesday - it's the perfect chance to find out what's on offer and get some really great advice."

