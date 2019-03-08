Jail for heroin and crack cocaine dealer Marlon Kirlew

Drug dealer Marlon Kirlew jailed Archant

A Bromley heroin dealer has been jailed after a dramatic incident with Kent police officers.

He was caught red-handed dealing from car in Chatham, a court heard.

Kent police said he was doling out heroin and crack cocaine from a car around the Chatham area.

Now he has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Marlon Kirlew, from Bromley, was arrested last year after police smashed windows of a vehicle he was travelling in to prevent it from making a getaway.

Officers from Medway’s Community Policing Team had approached the parked Peugeot 108 in Constitution Road, Chatham, following reports of suspicious activity on 17 May 2018.

The force said that as the officers went to open the driver’s door, the vehicle lurched forward. The doors were locked, forcing officers to smash the windows in order to gain control.

The car was being driven by local drug user Roger Skelton, with Kirlew in a passenger seat.

Both men were arrested and when the vehicle was searched a large quantity of individually wrapped drugs were located by the side of the front passenger seat.

They seized two mobiles and found there were used for repeated calls from a number of people. An officer answered the phones to hear requests to buy drugs.

A search warrant was executed at Kirlew’s home address in Arcus Road.

They discovered drugs, over £1,000 in cash and a set of scales.

In total 45 wraps of crack cocaine and 19 wraps of heroin were recovered.

Both men were charged and appeared before Maidstone Crown Court.

Kirlew, 33, admitted counts of possessing heroin with intent to supply and possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply and jailed for three years and six months.

Skelton, 52, of John Street, Rochester, admitted a charge of possessing heroin and was ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work and fined £100.

Detective Constable Lucy Macland said after sentencing: “We have been able to remove a drug dealer who has relentlessly targeted some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and Kirlew would almost certainly have carried on supplying drugs to anyone who wanted them.”