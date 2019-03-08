Cancer survivor Jackie cuts off her hair to raise money for Macmillan

Jackie Allen, after her haircut, with her daughter. Photo: RMBI Care Co Archant

A woman who beat cancer has helped raise cash for Macmillan by having 30cms cut off her hair.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jackie's long hair. Photo: RMBI Care Co Jackie's long hair. Photo: RMBI Care Co

Jackie Allen had her hair cut at Prince George Duke of Kent Court, a care home in Chislehurst where she works.

Later she posed with her giant cheque for £1,840 with proud daughter Valerie.

The mother-of-four had breast cancer three and half years ago. The 54-year-old decided to lose her locks for Macmillan after its nurses helped care for her dad Jim, who died earlier this year.

Residents and staff at the RMBI Care Co. home, where Jackie has worked for 16 months, rallied round to support her fundraising efforts with Jackie’s long hair being cut at the onsite salon.

Jackie ready to have her long hair cut for charity. Photo: RMBI Care Co Jackie ready to have her long hair cut for charity. Photo: RMBI Care Co

Afterwards, her hair was donated to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children and young adults who have lost their own through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Jackie said: “I take every day as it comes and see myself as lucky. I was going to go for the full head shave but decided not to in the end as it proved to be too much of a reminder for my family of when I lost my hair during my own cancer treatment.

“I’m overwhelmed by all the support I’ve had and by everyone’s generosity in sponsoring me.”

And home manager Kate Emery added: “Jackie is an inspirational woman.

“She is outstanding in her professional life at our home, where she is our end of life champion.

“She has also been remarkable in her personal life – in the way she coped with her illness and how she cared for her father after he was diagnosed with cancer. Jackie is a very positive person and we are proud to have supported her amazing fundraising effort.”

RMBI says it has cared for older Freemasons, their families and people in the wider community, since 1842, and provides a home for more than 1,000 people across England and Wales while supporting many more.

RMBI Care Co. is part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.