Investigators visit scene in Bromley where pedestrian was killed in collision with police car

The scene where Louise Bailey, 57, was knocked down by a police car. Picture: Google Archant

A woman pedestrian knocked down and killed by a police car apparently on an emergency call has been identified as a major investigation and appeal are launched.

The incident happened in Bromley and investigators with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are calling for witnesses to come forward.

They will carry out a visit to the scene this afternoon, Thursday August 8, one week on from a fatal road traffic collision.

The team will be in the Farnborough Common and Crofton Road area handing out leaflets and speaking with passers-by in case anyone witnessed events on Thursday, August 1 in which a marked Metropolitan Police Service car collided with Louise Bailey.

The 57-year-old pedestrian, from Lewisham, was airlifted to hospital where she died the following day.

The police made a mandatory referral to the IOPC, as is standard in cases where a death has occurred following police contact. IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: "This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with Louise's family and all those affected by the events last Thursday. We have met with Louise's family to explain our role and offer our support.

"We have obtained in-car footage from the police car involved in the collision and data from the police car indicates its siren and lights were activated. We are continuing to gather evidence and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and may have witnessed something.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us and assist with our independent investigation. Witnesses can call us on 0800 096 9076 or email witness@policeconduct.gov.uk"