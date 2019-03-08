Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Investigators visit scene in Bromley where pedestrian was killed in collision with police car

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 August 2019

The scene where Louise Bailey, 57, was knocked down by a police car. Picture: Google

The scene where Louise Bailey, 57, was knocked down by a police car. Picture: Google

Archant

A woman pedestrian knocked down and killed by a police car apparently on an emergency call has been identified as a major investigation and appeal are launched.

The incident happened in Bromley and investigators with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are calling for witnesses to come forward.

They will carry out a visit to the scene this afternoon, Thursday August 8, one week on from a fatal road traffic collision.

The team will be in the Farnborough Common and Crofton Road area handing out leaflets and speaking with passers-by in case anyone witnessed events on Thursday, August 1 in which a marked Metropolitan Police Service car collided with Louise Bailey.

The 57-year-old pedestrian, from Lewisham, was airlifted to hospital where she died the following day.

The police made a mandatory referral to the IOPC, as is standard in cases where a death has occurred following police contact. IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: "This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with Louise's family and all those affected by the events last Thursday. We have met with Louise's family to explain our role and offer our support.

"We have obtained in-car footage from the police car involved in the collision and data from the police car indicates its siren and lights were activated. We are continuing to gather evidence and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and may have witnessed something.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us and assist with our independent investigation. Witnesses can call us on 0800 096 9076 or email witness@policeconduct.gov.uk"

Most Read

Bowie tour takes in the Beckenham sites in the icon’s life

The walking Bowie tour will take in many of the icon's favourite locations includng Beckenham Park Place and where he was born. Picture: Julie Edwards

Woman pedestrian dies in collision with marked police car

Scene where a woman was hit by a marked police car. Picture: Google

Murdered teenager’s mum and grandmother speak out as his killer is jailed

Nyron Jean-Baptiste must serve at least 19 years in jail. Picture: Met Police

Beer manager Chris aims to break record at notorious triathlon

It's all uphill for Chris Leek as he takes on monster event for his dad. Picture: Geordie Barrie

Students set to put on Shrek spectacular at Churchill Theatre

Nadia Pettit Johnston (Fiona), Amelie Pettit-Johnston (Teen Fiona/Bo Peep), and Bella Pettit-Nascimento (Young Fiona/Thumbelina) getting ready for their Shrek spectacular. Picture: Churchill Theatre

Most Read

Bowie tour takes in the Beckenham sites in the icon’s life

The walking Bowie tour will take in many of the icon's favourite locations includng Beckenham Park Place and where he was born. Picture: Julie Edwards

Woman pedestrian dies in collision with marked police car

Scene where a woman was hit by a marked police car. Picture: Google

Murdered teenager’s mum and grandmother speak out as his killer is jailed

Nyron Jean-Baptiste must serve at least 19 years in jail. Picture: Met Police

Beer manager Chris aims to break record at notorious triathlon

It's all uphill for Chris Leek as he takes on monster event for his dad. Picture: Geordie Barrie

Students set to put on Shrek spectacular at Churchill Theatre

Nadia Pettit Johnston (Fiona), Amelie Pettit-Johnston (Teen Fiona/Bo Peep), and Bella Pettit-Nascimento (Young Fiona/Thumbelina) getting ready for their Shrek spectacular. Picture: Churchill Theatre

Latest from the Bromley Times

T20: Kent Spitfires grounded by Gloucestershire

Kent Spitfires' Daniel Bell-Drummond during the Vitality T20 Blast, south group match at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Investigators visit scene in Bromley where pedestrian was killed in collision with police car

The scene where Louise Bailey, 57, was knocked down by a police car. Picture: Google

Road rage thug jailed after leaving 80-year-old victim a bloodied mess

John Dugdale attacked an elderly man. Picture: Met Police

Penge MP Ellie says ‘Sheds’ project must be saved

Local MP Ellie says funding is vitally needed to keep Men and Women in Sheds running

Students set to put on Shrek spectacular at Churchill Theatre

Nadia Pettit Johnston (Fiona), Amelie Pettit-Johnston (Teen Fiona/Bo Peep), and Bella Pettit-Nascimento (Young Fiona/Thumbelina) getting ready for their Shrek spectacular. Picture: Churchill Theatre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists