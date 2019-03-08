Woman pedestrian dies in collision with marked police car
PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 02 August 2019
A woman has died following a collision with a marked police vehicle in Bromley.
The accident happened at around 3.55pm on Thursday, August 1. The 57-year-old woman was hit by the car in Farnborough Common where it meets Crofton Road, Bromley.
London Air Ambulance attended and the woman was taken to an east London hospital.
She died at 9.20am today, Friday August 2.
Her next of kin have been informed.
The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation, which is routine in these matters.