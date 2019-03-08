In the Night Garden comes to life at Churchill Theatre, Bromley

The cute characters from In the Night Garden will thrill young auduences. Picture: Johan Persson Johan Persson

A Bafta award-winning CBeebies show is returning to the stage with a new show and a local actor taking a major responsibility for making it a success.

This is the first UK tour of smash-hit In the Night Garden Live which comes to the Churchill Theatre in Bromley next week, taking audiences on a spectacular journey into the magical world of the Night Garden as they experience the UK's favourite family show with all the enchanting characters magically brought to life on stage.

The 2019 tour will see the Pinky Ponk Air Orb soar over the heads of audiences. This is the first time an effect like this has been used in theatres anywhere in the UK.

It uses cutting edge, patented aerodynamic technology pioneered by the specialist German company, Airstage. It was theirs at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics and the Radio City Musical Hall Christmas Spectacular in New York.

Actor Glyn Williams is a puppeteer. He went to primary school at St John Baptist School in Downham, near Bromley.

He said: "When I was young I would always watch the classics like Singing in the Rain, Oklahoma, and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

"My younger sisters went to Joan Booth's dance school and I would go and wait with my mum while they were in class. One day I was asked if I'd like to do any classes and I said I'd do tap, that was when I was about six and that's where it started.

"A friend in the Scouts told me about a performing arts school he went to and I went with him once - that was D and B School of Performing Arts, where I went on to train in musical theatre as an adult.

"I am a massive fan of the arts in general, but I love shows that try something a little different and in puppetry, it's all different. The response and magic you bring to life with puppets is incredible. For a second everyone watches the puppeteer but after a minute, nobody watches you and they're hooked on the puppet till the show finishes.

"There is nothing you can't do with a puppet and that's an incredible thing to be able to do in the arts.

"I went to the Churchill Theatre a lot as a child, I always came to see the pantomimes every year and my mum would try and take me to as many shows as she could during the year as well.

"Two in particular that stood out to me were Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Joseph I saw when I was in Year 6 so would have been around 10/11 years old and we were doing it as our Year 6 leavers production.

"I had been lucky enough to be cast as Joseph so when it was coming to town my mum got tickets for the family. I watched that show so intensely, trying to work out what they were doing and if I could do any of it as well. I just remember it being incredible and with every production I saw, I'd stand out at stage door and wait for the cast, hoping to get their signatures and I still have all the programmes somewhere."

Executive producer Oliver Seadon said: "If the toddlers in the audiences are half as excited as I was about seeing it for the first time, it's going to be such a special experience."

In the Night Garden Live is the perfect musical theatre experience for the entire family. Children's favourite CBeebies stars - Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends - are all brought beautifully to life.

In the Night Garden Live is at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley between August 20 and 24. Tickets from the box office on 020 3285 6000 or tickets@churchilltheatre.co.uk.