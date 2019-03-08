Search

Several of our stores are in the running for best in UK

PUBLISHED: 12:22 02 September 2019

Premier in Edlred Drive, Orpington, is one of those in the top 100. Picture: Anita Nye

Archant

Several independent stores in Bromley, Bexley, and Dartford have made a national top 100 of shops.

Premier Eldred Drive Stores in Orpington is named on the Independent Achievers Academy Top 100 list, which celebrates the continuing success of independent shops across the UK. The assessment is based on shops achieving excellence in serving their shoppers across 12 core principles of retailing.

Anita Nye, of Premier Eldred Drive Stores, said: "I'm thrilled to have made the IAA Top 100, it's fantastic to be recognised for providing a service to our community. Me and my team have worked hard to ensure we're doing all we can for our customers. I can't wait to share the news with them."

Also in the list is Londis Bexley Park; Nisa Local, St Mary's Cray; and The Brent Post Office (Nisa) Dartford.

Samantha Gunston is head of events at Newtrade Media which runs the IAA.

She said "Stores listed in the Top 100 are embracing new trends including milkshake machines and freshly prepared food to go. Others are ensuring they are a community resource by hosting food bank collection points and offering additional services like dry cleaning to make their shoppers' lives easier.

