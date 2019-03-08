Host of awards won by Bromley academy students

Louie Jones receives his award from Kevin George.

Students at two Bromley schools have been celebrating their successes.

Felice Abate-Dunn receives his award from Kevin George.

More than 40 awards were presented to young people who are, or have been, students at either Bromley Trust Academy or Bromley Beacon Academy.

Both schools provide support and teaching for children between the ages of five and 18 who require an alternative to mainstream education.

The award winners have excelled in a wide range of areas - from behaviour, resilience and academic achievement through to sporting success and citizenship.

A special guest was Kevin George who spoke to the children and their families about his journey to success.

Aime Jay Walker with special guest Kevin George.

He started out as a professional footballer, playing for West Ham and Charlton Athletic, before training to become a psychotherapist and then set up a special programme called Soccology which combined his passion for football with his psychotherapy background.

He said: "I didn't have a huge amount of self-esteem towards academic work at school and felt that the two subjects I excelled in - art and PE - were undervalued.

"However, I learnt that although you can't control how well you do something, you can control how hard you work.

"All of you here tonight have overcome challenges and I congratulate you all on your success. I am sure the awards you have won tonight will be your first of many."

Lilly Morris, 17, from Mottingham, won an award for numeracy.

The former student at Bromley Beacon Academy is now doing a hairdressing course at London South East Colleges.

Liam Spicer, 15, from Chislehurst, attends Bromley Trust Academy and won an award for progress in KS4. Liam was praised by his teachers for his hard work and talent in maths.

Louie Jones, 11, also attends Bromley Trust Academy and won the Head Teacher Award for his hard work and was praised for exemplary attendance.

Aimee Jay Walker, 16, from Crofton Park is a former Bromley Trust Academy student who has now moved to mainstream sixth form studying for three A-levels. She won an award for best GCSE outcomes having achieved 10 GCSEs. Aimee said: "I grew up a lot during my time at BTA and the teachers were incredibly understanding and supportive. I am enjoying sixth form and am planning to go to university to study business."

George O'Neill, 10, from Penge, is another former student at BTA also in mainsteam now and got his award for being head boy.

Felice Abate-Dunn, 16, from Orpington, is at Bromley Beacon Academy, and was given the Head Teacher Award for his hard work and dedication.

And Alfie Bunyard, 12, also from Orpington at Beacon was awarded a prize for having a positive attitude to school, always having a smile on his face.