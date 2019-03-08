Anthony Horowitz plays Mindgames in stage thriller

It's intense when it comes to Mindgames at The Churchill Theatre, Bromley, next month. Picture: Simon Cooper Archant

Who wants a thriller in which everything is laid out in plain view - that's certainly not what you are going to get when Mindgame arrives at The Churchill.

Angela Browne Ltd has taken the play on tour and it's our turn during June.

Mindgame, by Anthony Horowitz, is a psychological thriller where nothing is what it seems.

Horowitz is the creator of Foyles War and the BBC's New Blood.

In this play, when Mark Styler, a writer of glossy true crime paperbacks, tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer, he has no idea what he's walking into. First he has to get past Dr Farquhar, the quixotic head of Fairfields - the asylum where Easterman is kept.

But soon he discovers that nothing is what it seems. Who is the mysterious Borson? Where did he get the meat in the fridge? And why isn't the skeleton in the closet?

Mindgame stars Andrew Ryan as Mark, Michael Sherwin as Dr Farquhar and Angie Smith as the nurse.

Angie told us: "The script drew me in. The first time we read it we couldn't put it down and needed to know what happened.

"This production was originally staged as part of Theatre Royal Nottingham's Classic Thriller rep season, but it was so intriguing that we couldn't leave it at just that week and wanted to take it further.

"It's now had three tours around the country and a run at the Ambassadors, and we're still finding new things in it every night."

She has had some other experience too, and said: "As producers, we've taken out The Graduate and Raining Men on nationwide tours and had a great Edinburgh season taking Ed Reardon there for the festival with his play Ed Reardon: A Writer's Burden.

"As actors, we've all worked together on and off for over 20 years, having first met doing The Mousetrap in the West End. Andrew knows Bromley and The Churchill well as he directed the panto here last year.

"Our aim is to bring quality theatre at affordable prices to regional theatres across the country. In a digital world, there is still a place for the excitement of live performance."

And as for her future, she said: "We're touring again with Dangerous Obsession in the autumn - another thriller to make you think - and Andrew Ryan will be being brilliant again in panto, both directing and playing Dame somewhere in the UK."

The man behind the play has already notched up an amazing reputation during an already sparkling career.

Horowitz is one of Britain's most prolific and successful writers at the moment, juggling writing books, TV series, films, plays and journalism, but has still found time to come up with some class-leading works.

He has written more than 40 books including the bestselling teen spy series Alex Rider, which he adapted into a movie having sold 19 million copies.

He is also an acclaimed writer for adults and was commissioned by the Conan Doyle Estate and Orion Books to write two new Sherlock Holmes novels, The House of Silk and Moriarty.

Most recently he was commissioned by the Ian Fleming Estate to write the James Bond novel Trigger Mortis.

And his latest works are The Word is Murder and Never Say Die, the latest in his Alex Rider series.

Horowitz is also responsible for creating and writing some of the UK's most beloved and successful television series, including Midsomer Murders and Foyle's War.

He is on the board of the Old Vic Theatre and regularly contributes to a wide variety of national newspapers and magazines on subjects ranging from politics to education.

See Mindgame at The Churchill between June 18 and 22. Tickets are available from the box office on 020 3285 6000 or at tickets@churchilltheatre.co.uk.