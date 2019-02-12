Tax fraud scammer jailed in HIV cure con

A Beckenham financial planner admitted taking part in a bizarre tax fraud which at its centre claimed to be finding a cure for HIV.

Southwark Crown Court heard Martin Adrian King, 56, of Oakfield Gardens, Beckenham, admit fraudulent evasion of Income Tax, and was handed an 18 month sentence, suspended for two years.

Some £60 million was due to have been stolen through the fraudulent tax

avoidance scheme claiming to invest in HIV research and conservation.

The court was told King was a smaller cog in the scheme in which Ethical Trading and Marketing Ltd company director Antony Blakey, 68, and finance director, John Banyard, 70, enticed wealthy people to invest in the scheme with the promise of avoiding tax by supporting tree planting in the Amazon and research into a HIV cure.

Incredibly, they were aided by world renowned conservation scientist Professor Ian Swingland, 72, from Sandwich, Kent, who joined the fraud to help create the fake documents and add credibility to the scheme. His OBE was later revoked.

HM Revenue and Customs launched an investigation and found the men created false documents to fraudulently claim expenses. They submitted fake scientific reports to HMRC and photos to support their claims but there was no evidence any of this had actually taken place.

The men sold this scheme as a marketed investment opportunity when in fact it was fraud masquerading as avoidance.

Investors were able to claim tax rebates on the losses that the businesses apparently generated, or lower their tax bills, by offsetting losses against £160 million of income, attempting to avoid £60 million in tax. The majority of repayments claimed were withheld by HMRC.

Customs said there is no suggestion investors knew the scheme was a sham, or knew their money was not being spent on research and development and carbon trading business activity. HMRC also found very little evidence of the £160 million the fraudsters claimed to have invested in Brazil between March 2005 and March 2009 and no evidence of real funding for HIV research.

Last year, Antony Blakey admitted evading Income Tax of £441,000 through the use of offshore companies and bank accounts and John Banyard pleaded guilty to Income Tax evasion of £207,000.

King, who hid his true income by arranging payment of work he did with Blakey through an offshore company, pleaded guilty the fraudulent evasion of £235,000 Income Tax on the same day.

All three men had used companies registered in the Seychelles and bank accounts in Cyprus to hide their personal income and evade tax. John Banyard also pleaded guilty to facilitating the Income Tax fraud by Blakey and King.

Kristin Jones, head of specialist fraud division at the CPS said: “These two men flagrantly stole millions from the public purse, under the guise of investing in research and conservation. Our Specialist Fraud Division, along with HMRC, has made sure that they will no longer be able to profit from their dishonesty.”

Blakey was jailed for nine years; Banyard for five and a half years; and Professor Swingland received a two year sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Judge Pegden told them: “The offences required significant planning and the fraudulent activity was over a sustained period. You were all involved in different ways in dishonest tax schemes.”

After sentencing, Simon York, director of fraud investigation service, HMRC, said: “This was a calculated and cynical crime carried out by men who had no shame in using a worthy cause like HIV research to mask their criminality. In doing so, they attempted to steal millions of pounds from the taxpaying public - money that ultimately pays for vital public services like the NHS.

“Promoting tax avoidance schemes is bad enough and we’re making it a priority to go after those who market them, but for these men that was just a first step in establishing an elaborate criminal operation that included offshore accounts, fake transactions and blatant lies.”