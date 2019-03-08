Theatre group helps children find Bromley heroes

Part of the theatre group's performance as they search for David Bowie's local history. Picture: Tom Scurr Archant

Children at Castlecombe Primary School participated in Pakiki Theatre's Local Heroes show.

The Mottingham school said they were able to learn about some of the borough's well-known people and helped to act out the stories of their lives.

The point is to get them inspired and think about how they too can be local heroes.

This heritage project was created specifically for the children of Bromley, using theatre to discover some of the borough's extraordinary residents past and present - such as David Bowie, Ira Aldridge, Enid Blyton and Dina Asher-Smith.

First, children participate in an interactive performance - helping two hero hunters follow clues and track down local heroes of the past in order to help find local heroes of the future.

The second involves children being given a follow-up mission, a Visit of Victory which challenges them to get out into the borough and visit a heritage site with their families.

Pakiki Theatre is a Bromley not-for-profit company, and has been working closely with Castlecombe Primary over the past six months to develop the project.

Children were asked questions about their knowledge of the borough and activities they'd like to do to help shape the content of the interactive performance.

School staff are consulted about how such a project could help with classroom learning, and what significant people the children would find most inspiring.

Headteacher Rachel Haig said: "Local history is very important. After all, what is better to make history real and engaging for children than learning about the interesting things that happened on their doorstep and

under their feet?

"Children who have some good local history knowledge will always look at their locality in a different light and an increasing knowledge of heritage will help children to connect with their community, increase their pride in it and their sense of belonging."

And co-director of the scheme, Raewyn Lippert added: "Fostering a sense of pride in their community, and inspiring children about how they too can contribute to their area is at the heart of our Local Heroes project."