New health centre opens in Orpington

The Orpington Health and Wellbeing Centre is set to relieve waiting times at hospitals. Picture: David Moore Archant

A new health and wellbeing centre has opened in Bromley.

The new centre will house the Knoll Medical Practice and a range of other community clinics in a modern fit for purpose building in the heart of Orpington.

Key is a planned reduction of the number of patients going to hospital for routine treatment.

Dr Andrew Parson, clinical chairman of NHS Bromley Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We have worked long and hard with our partners, patients and staff to make sure that we can offer Orpington residents high quality services from a modern and fit for purpose building.

"Patients have told us they want more care delivered from local community facilities and avoid having to go into hospital unless they really need to. The new centre will certainly help us achieve this."

The centre in Brunswick Square will also provide patients with a range of community services including outpatient clinics, minor surgery, community clinics and diagnostics. A new MRI scanner will be installed next February.

Dr Ruchira Paranjape, a GP partner at Knoll Medical Practice, said: "Our staff and patients are set to benefit from having modern and fit for purpose premises that will enable us to develop our services further."

Patients and other partners have been instrumental in developing the Orpington centre.

Bromley resident David Hughes added: "From the very early days of planning the new centre, the CCG talked to local people to make sure they had a voice in what was provided.

"I was able to see the drawings and plans for the building and give my views. I'm delighted that it is now opening and will provide me, my family and all other residents of Orpington with a range of health and wellbeing services on our doorstep."

Catherine Webster, senior construction manager at NHS Property Services, oversaw the building work.

She said: "We will also be providing a full range of facilities management services to ensure patients continue to be seen in a safe and compliant environment."

The big launch was held on Monday, September 16 and another health centre is planned for High Street, Bromley.