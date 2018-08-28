Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

St Christopher’s Hospice opens charity shop in Hayes

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 January 2019

The Mayor of Bromley and St Christopher's staff and volunteers at the new Hayes furniture shop. Photo: Chris Brown

The Mayor of Bromley and St Christopher's staff and volunteers at the new Hayes furniture shop. Photo: Chris Brown

CHRIS BROWN

The St Christopher’s Hospice has launched its own shop in Hayes.

Bromley’s mayor was on hand to help out with the ceremony at the store which will be selling what it calls pre-loved furniture.

Cllr Kim Botting joined some of the staff from St Christopher’s along with volunteers and shoppers for the opening.

The new shop is in Station Approach.

Shaun O’Leary, joint chief executive of St Christopher’s, and the mayor cut the ribbon.

Cllr Botting said, “St Christopher’s is very close to my heart as they do such wonderful work in our community; everyone knows someone who has been supported by their care. This new furniture shop is a great addition to the high street and by coming and shopping here you will be supporting a fantastic charity.”

Musical group Sweet Harmony was on hand to provide the entertainment which included a Power Hour of shopping when all goods were half price.

The hospice said the new shop offers an array of quality items, from armoires to armchairs.

St Christopher’s also took the opportunity to appeal for more volunteers to help staff its shops across south east London.

It said volunteering is a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable retail experience, join a friendly and supportive team, and contribute to a life-changing organisation.

Local Nicola Williamson, 48, is the manager at the new Hayes store.

She said: “The atmosphere in store is amazing with each day bringing something new and that’s what makes volunteering so exciting! We have a great rapport with all our new and regular customers who always have a story to tell - we love that people sometimes just drop in for a chat.”

The hospice said the Hayes shop will play an important role for St Christopher’s, as alongside its other 22 shops, it will help to generate vital funds every month which is income essential to keep supporting the people of Bromley.

Dame Cicely Saunders founded St Christopher’s Hospice in Sydenham in 1967 as the world’s first modern hospice.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Is it going to snow in Bromley? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Find out how your child’s Bromley school fared in latest GCSE league tables

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

Bromley Local Plan, shaping borough until 2030, is agreed

The Local Plan outlines how and where Bromley will be developed up to 2030. Photo: Bromley Council

Biggin Hill Memorial Museum set for November 2018 opening after £2million grant approval

Artist's impression of the museum © Robin Lee Architecture

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Most Read

Is it going to snow in Bromley? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Find out how your child’s Bromley school fared in latest GCSE league tables

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

Bromley Local Plan, shaping borough until 2030, is agreed

The Local Plan outlines how and where Bromley will be developed up to 2030. Photo: Bromley Council

Biggin Hill Memorial Museum set for November 2018 opening after £2million grant approval

Artist's impression of the museum © Robin Lee Architecture

Ice warning as snow falls - find out HERE which schools are closed in Bromley and Bexley

Kelsey Park during 2010's snowfall

Latest from the Bromley Times

St Christopher’s Hospice opens charity shop in Hayes

The Mayor of Bromley and St Christopher's staff and volunteers at the new Hayes furniture shop. Photo: Chris Brown

Bromley Scouts raise food bank cash by staying silent

The 22nd Bromley Cubs and Beavers raised more than £600 to buy food for the Bromley Borough Foodbank. Photo: Brenda Petts

Is it going to snow in Bromley? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Find out how your child’s Bromley school fared in latest GCSE league tables

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Hopefully mild

Tthe London skyline, Picture: Chris Radburn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists