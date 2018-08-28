St Christopher’s Hospice opens charity shop in Hayes

The Mayor of Bromley and St Christopher's staff and volunteers at the new Hayes furniture shop. Photo: Chris Brown CHRIS BROWN

The St Christopher’s Hospice has launched its own shop in Hayes.

Bromley’s mayor was on hand to help out with the ceremony at the store which will be selling what it calls pre-loved furniture.

Cllr Kim Botting joined some of the staff from St Christopher’s along with volunteers and shoppers for the opening.

The new shop is in Station Approach.

Shaun O’Leary, joint chief executive of St Christopher’s, and the mayor cut the ribbon.

Cllr Botting said, “St Christopher’s is very close to my heart as they do such wonderful work in our community; everyone knows someone who has been supported by their care. This new furniture shop is a great addition to the high street and by coming and shopping here you will be supporting a fantastic charity.”

Musical group Sweet Harmony was on hand to provide the entertainment which included a Power Hour of shopping when all goods were half price.

The hospice said the new shop offers an array of quality items, from armoires to armchairs.

St Christopher’s also took the opportunity to appeal for more volunteers to help staff its shops across south east London.

It said volunteering is a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable retail experience, join a friendly and supportive team, and contribute to a life-changing organisation.

Local Nicola Williamson, 48, is the manager at the new Hayes store.

She said: “The atmosphere in store is amazing with each day bringing something new and that’s what makes volunteering so exciting! We have a great rapport with all our new and regular customers who always have a story to tell - we love that people sometimes just drop in for a chat.”

The hospice said the Hayes shop will play an important role for St Christopher’s, as alongside its other 22 shops, it will help to generate vital funds every month which is income essential to keep supporting the people of Bromley.

Dame Cicely Saunders founded St Christopher’s Hospice in Sydenham in 1967 as the world’s first modern hospice.