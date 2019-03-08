Motorsport: Hawkey has high hopes for future following W Series debut

Esmee Hawkey

Esmee Hawkey says the W Series has given her the perfect open door opportunity to break into the big stage with World Endurance Championship and Formula One her preferred destinations.

The ambitious 21-year-old from Chislehurst completed her first season in the women-only single-seater series at home track Brands Hatch last Sunday, finishing 15th in the driver standings with two points.

The much-touted Jamie Chadwick claimed the inaugural title with 150 points, ahead of Holland's Beitske Visser (100) and fellow Brit Alice Powell (76) as Hawkey could not follow up her fantastic third place in the qualifying session on the former old F1 track as she finished 16th on race day.

Hawkey will have to qualify to compete in next year's W Series after failing to finish in the top 12 and it has been quite a learning experience for the local woman.

"It's been full of learning and just kind of getting used to it," said Hawkey.

"I kind of come into it fighting for however well I can do. Obviously some have more talent than others, as in some people have actually driven Formula One and know the car really well.

"From Hockenheim, Germany from the start of this year until now I've learnt so much and I've progressed each time I've got into the car.

"It's been a shame we only have one race per weekend and I hope as W Series continues we get more track time and more racing because one race, if you have a bad race and everything goes wrong then your weekend is over so I've struggled in that sense.

"Jamie Chadwick obviously is a very experienced driver and that's clearly shown this year. For myself, having hardly any experience in a Formula Three car, it has been a lot tougher. For sure it's been a tough series but I've enjoyed every minute of it."

Hawkey, who has also competed in UK GT Cup and Porsche Carrera Cup series, believes she will get better and better the more she gets used to racing in a single-seater Formula car and also gains more recognition.

"I started from a very young age and as time goes on you get recognised more and progress more and more and you get better and better," she continued.

"I just have to keep on going really. All I can do is keep learning and keep progressing and it all comes with it.

"Brands Hatch, obviously I know that this is my back garden track and they've done a lovely piece in the DTM official programme just to showcase myself and my talent.

"The social media following all comes with how you are doing in the car and how you are progressing, so a couple of more years driving a Formula Three car and more experience, we'll see how it goes."

Two of the options Hawkey could take once she is done and dusted with W Series is delve into the World Endurance Championship and also the Premier League of motor sports, Formula One.

"Le Mans is something I really wanted to look at and endurance racing is something I really looked at in the past so that's one route I could take," she added.

"With F1 the opportunity could come about. Obviously Jamie Chadwick is part of the Williams team so I think it's definitely possible to see a female in Formula One and this is what the W Series is all about.

"I really hope that for me I just keep progressing and keep learning with W Series and maybe one day you see a female in F1, I really do hope so."