Bromley face long trip to Hartlepool

Neil Smith is confident Bromley can deal with the long trip to Hartlepool United and claim all three points in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

The Ravens hit the road this weekend for one of their longest away days this term, facing a round-trip of almost 600 miles.

Last weekend saw the Hayes Lane side claim a 2-0 win at home to strugglers Maidstone United.

And Bromley boss Smith is keen to see his side add to that success with another triumph at Hartlepool.

The Ravens manager told the club website: “We’ve had a run where we’ve drawn a couple of games, but we’ve only lost two games in our last 10 matches.

“I want to keep the run going so we can see how high we can finish and end the season on a real high.

“There is competition for places, as seen last weekend with Luke Coulson coming back in which meant there had to be a couple of changes.

“It is tough going to Hartlepool with all the travelling, but we had to deal with similar away to Barrow last month and the boys are ready for it.”

Against Maidstone last weekend, a brace from JJ Hooper guided Bromley to all three points.

Hooper netted his first of the match in the 30th minute, before adding his second in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of the match.

The Ravens dominated the game, but were unable to convert their control over proceedings into goals.

And Smith admits he was still sweating over the result right up until Hooper’s strike in second-half stoppage time.

“We started off really well and got at them,” he added. “I thought we were brilliant in the first half and I was frustrated we went into half-time having only scored one goal because I thought we deserved more than that.

“Against a side managed by John Still, you always know that there’s a free-kick or cross from which the opposition might get a goal.

“Although I felt we were dominant, I thought they always had a chance to pull one back so when ‘Hoops’ does what he does at the end of the game, it relaxes you for the last 10 seconds!”

When Bromley hosted Hartlepool earlier in the campaign, they were able to record an emphatic 4-0 in November on a day when Frankie Sutherland scored two penalties.

Smith will hope for another brilliant success this weekend as the Ravens look to keep the good mood going with all three points.