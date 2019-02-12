Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bromley face long trip to Hartlepool

PUBLISHED: 08:15 22 February 2019

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ravens recorded a 2-0 success over Maidstone United last weekend

Neil Smith is confident Bromley can deal with the long trip to Hartlepool United and claim all three points in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

The Ravens hit the road this weekend for one of their longest away days this term, facing a round-trip of almost 600 miles.

Last weekend saw the Hayes Lane side claim a 2-0 win at home to strugglers Maidstone United.

And Bromley boss Smith is keen to see his side add to that success with another triumph at Hartlepool.

The Ravens manager told the club website: “We’ve had a run where we’ve drawn a couple of games, but we’ve only lost two games in our last 10 matches.

“I want to keep the run going so we can see how high we can finish and end the season on a real high.

“There is competition for places, as seen last weekend with Luke Coulson coming back in which meant there had to be a couple of changes.

“It is tough going to Hartlepool with all the travelling, but we had to deal with similar away to Barrow last month and the boys are ready for it.”

Against Maidstone last weekend, a brace from JJ Hooper guided Bromley to all three points.

Hooper netted his first of the match in the 30th minute, before adding his second in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of the match.

The Ravens dominated the game, but were unable to convert their control over proceedings into goals.

And Smith admits he was still sweating over the result right up until Hooper’s strike in second-half stoppage time.

“We started off really well and got at them,” he added. “I thought we were brilliant in the first half and I was frustrated we went into half-time having only scored one goal because I thought we deserved more than that.

“Against a side managed by John Still, you always know that there’s a free-kick or cross from which the opposition might get a goal.

“Although I felt we were dominant, I thought they always had a chance to pull one back so when ‘Hoops’ does what he does at the end of the game, it relaxes you for the last 10 seconds!”

When Bromley hosted Hartlepool earlier in the campaign, they were able to record an emphatic 4-0 in November on a day when Frankie Sutherland scored two penalties.

Smith will hope for another brilliant success this weekend as the Ravens look to keep the good mood going with all three points.

Most Read

New online map tracks Japanese knotweed infestations across Bromley, Bexley and Gravesend

The Exposed: Japanese knotweed heatmap in action.

Plans to build one of tallest schools in the world in Bromley quashed

How the school would have looked. Photo: London South East Colleges

Churchill Quarter: Bromley Council could use compulsory purchase order powers to buy land

The plans for Bromley town centre. Photo: Countryside

Nine David Bowie landmarks in Bromley every fan can visit in just over an hour

The late great David Bowie on stage. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

The Glades shopping centre raises £24,000 for charities

The Glades boss Mark Haynes is delighted with the results of the year of fundraising. Photo: Simon Armstrong

Most Read

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Bromley Times

Queen Mary’s Hospital cafe looking for more volunteers

The Friends Cafe at Queen Mary's Hospital needs more volunteers. Photo: Derek Hope

Bromley face long trip to Hartlepool

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Bromley students encouraged to consider firefighting as a career

Firefighters visited London South East Colleges Bromley Campus. Photo: London South East Colleges

Support local journalism, it’s good for democracy

Culture secretary Jeremy Wright.

Plans to build one of tallest schools in the world in Bromley quashed

How the school would have looked. Photo: London South East Colleges
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists