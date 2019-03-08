TV judge Harry Kersley serenades care home residents

Singing judge Harry Kersley surprises care home residents.

It was a surprise visit that was music to the ears of residents at a Chislehurst care home.

Harry Kersley, a judge on BBC's All Together Now, visited the Bupa Elmstead Care Home and took the time to serenade everyone, leaving staff and residents speechless.

General manager Emma Staples said: “Once he began singing, everyone in the room fell silent. He had the most beautiful voice and the room was so silent, you could hear a pin drop.”

Harry sang a selection of classics including Nessun Dorma. He then went on to pose for photos with residents and staff, and joined them for a champagne reception, organised by the homes activity co-ordinator, Debra Smith.

The visit, arranged by Elmstead's administrator Sally-Anne Taylor, was set up as part of the home's activity programme.

She said: “We want to thank Harry for coming along and giving such a wonderful experience. We have lots of activities and entertainment at the home, but it's not often the full room is silenced in awe.”