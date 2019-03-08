Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

TV judge Harry Kersley serenades care home residents

PUBLISHED: 12:34 17 April 2019

Singing judge Harry Kersley surprises care home residents. Picture: Bupa

Singing judge Harry Kersley surprises care home residents. Picture: Bupa

Archant

It was a surprise visit that was music to the ears of residents at a Chislehurst care home.

Harry Kersley, a judge on BBC's All Together Now, visited the Bupa Elmstead Care Home and took the time to serenade everyone, leaving staff and residents speechless.

General manager Emma Staples said: “Once he began singing, everyone in the room fell silent. He had the most beautiful voice and the room was so silent, you could hear a pin drop.”

Harry sang a selection of classics including Nessun Dorma. He then went on to pose for photos with residents and staff, and joined them for a champagne reception, organised by the homes activity co-ordinator, Debra Smith.

The visit, arranged by Elmstead's administrator Sally-Anne Taylor, was set up as part of the home's activity programme.

She said: “We want to thank Harry for coming along and giving such a wonderful experience. We have lots of activities and entertainment at the home, but it's not often the full room is silenced in awe.”

Most Read

Thousands sign petition for pedestrian crossing as 11-year-old fights for life after being hit by car

Orpington MP Jo Johnson has backed calls for a crossing in Court Road by Goddington Park. Picture: Google Maps

Alert as snake found on M25 hard shoulder near Orpington

A corn snake was spotted on the hard shoulder of the M25 near Orpington

Two teenagers who attacked a defenceless 78-year-old in Bromley, sentenced to two-and-a-half years

The 78-year-old man was left with severe bruising to the face.

Wartime bride reveals sneaky secret to long marriage

The happy couple ignored the war to get wed

After-show party at Rocky Horror will have fans dressing to impress

Stars of The Rocky Horror Show Stephen Webb (Frank-N-’Furter), Philip Franks (The Narrator), Joanne Clifton (Janet ) and Ben Adams (Brad ). Picture: Churchill Theatre

Most Read

Thousands sign petition for pedestrian crossing as 11-year-old fights for life after being hit by car

Orpington MP Jo Johnson has backed calls for a crossing in Court Road by Goddington Park. Picture: Google Maps

Alert as snake found on M25 hard shoulder near Orpington

A corn snake was spotted on the hard shoulder of the M25 near Orpington

Two teenagers who attacked a defenceless 78-year-old in Bromley, sentenced to two-and-a-half years

The 78-year-old man was left with severe bruising to the face.

Wartime bride reveals sneaky secret to long marriage

The happy couple ignored the war to get wed

After-show party at Rocky Horror will have fans dressing to impress

Stars of The Rocky Horror Show Stephen Webb (Frank-N-’Furter), Philip Franks (The Narrator), Joanne Clifton (Janet ) and Ben Adams (Brad ). Picture: Churchill Theatre

Latest from the Bromley Times

Boy 11 dies days after being hit by car in Orpington

Josh has died days after incident with car in Orpington

TV judge Harry Kersley serenades care home residents

Singing judge Harry Kersley surprises care home residents. Picture: Bupa

Thousands sign petition for pedestrian crossing as 11-year-old fights for life after being hit by car

Orpington MP Jo Johnson has backed calls for a crossing in Court Road by Goddington Park. Picture: Google Maps

After-show party at Rocky Horror will have fans dressing to impress

Stars of The Rocky Horror Show Stephen Webb (Frank-N-’Furter), Philip Franks (The Narrator), Joanne Clifton (Janet ) and Ben Adams (Brad ). Picture: Churchill Theatre

Wartime bride reveals sneaky secret to long marriage

The happy couple ignored the war to get wed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists