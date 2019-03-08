Harris Academy delight as Ofsted upgrades rating to Good

Students enjoying the benefits of a new Ofsted report which rates the Harris Academy as Good. Picture: Harris Academy Archant

Staff at the Harris Primary Academy, Orpington are celebrating after Ofsted rated it Good.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is their first inspection since joining the Harris Federation in 2016.

Ofsted inspectors praised the school's transformation over the past three years, from being previously judged as Requires Improvement under the predecessor school to becoming Good across all inspected categories.

The report says that the strong leadership has been instrumental to its success. It says that the school's leaders, including governors, "refuse to accept second best" for pupils.

The report said: "Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school. Their behaviour and attitudes to learning reflect the values of the school."

The inspectors also noted that pupils are safe and that staff care for pupils. Adults respond well to pupils' welfare needs and ensure that pupils are well looked after.

They go on to say pupils from early years to Year 6, including disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, are achieving well.

Matt Britt, executive principal at Harris Primary, said: "I am sure everyone will be delighted to read the Ofsted report and to know that this community is served by a good school, reflecting the huge improvements made since the Harris Federation took over the predecessor school, which required improvement. Our school has a vibrant curriculum and dedicated and talented staff. The report reflects the hard work of our pupils, parents, staff and governors.

"I became a teacher in order to play a part in helping children from all backgrounds achieve their best. It is therefore heartening that Ofsted have recognised that pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds, and those with special educational needs, are thriving at our academy."

The inspectors also noted that leaders monitor pupils' progress in reading, writing and mathematics routinely, so they can quickly support those pupils who need to catch up, plus the curriculum is broad and balanced, and that the family support officer provides tailored support for pupils' emotional needs.

The leaders were said to be knowledgeable about the range of pupils' needs and staff are proud to work at the school.