Athletics: Asher-Smith happy with progress

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith react after taking gold and silver in the Women's 100m final during day two of the IAAF London Diamond League meet at the London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Blackheath & Bromley Harriers Dina Asher-Smith was pretty pleased with her two sub-11 second runs at the Müller Anniversary Games IAAF Diamond League meet at the London Stadium.

After winning her 100m qualifying heat in 10.91secs, the 23-year-old European champion was one-hundredth of a second slower in the final to finish second behind Jamaica's classy double Olympic gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who stormed to victory in an impressive 10.78.

It was Fraser-Pryce's third sub-10.80 this season, while Ivory Coast's reigning world champion Marie-Josèe Ta Lou settled for third with 10.98.

And Asher-Smith, who is expected to meet Fraser-Pryce and Ta Lou again at Birmingham's Diamond League meet on August 18, said: "I did my first sub-11 second 100m here and obviously I ran two sub-11s against the World and Olympic champion which was amazing.

"I'm in really good shape. I wanted to go 10.8 so seeing that time in the final was a bit frustrating. But I really can't be disappointed with two 10.9s and I'll definitely look to push to faster times as the season progresses.

"I think there's a few things I need to work on ahead of Doha (World Championships), but really it's just about peaking. We have trials in August, so I'm looking forward to getting out of hard training and reaching my peak for then."

Those times by Asher-Smith have set the bar for many of her main rivals to aim for before next month's all-important British Championships and World Trials. Lewisham's Daryll Neita, who is currently ranked fourth with her 11.21 time from Mannheim, Germany last month, clocked 11.24 in the same heat as Asher-Smith.

She has every confidence of succeeding during the next couple of months.

"I'm just not finding what I need," said last year's European relay gold medalist.

"I'm not getting impatient and I can't afford to get distracted, but we will see the best of me this year. I will kick in when it matters."