Bromley face long trip to Shaymen

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ravens head north after drawing 2-2 at home to Aldershot Town last weekend with JJ Hooper netting twice

Bromley go in search of a third game unbeaten in the Vanarama National League this weekend when they visit Halifax Town.

With the Ravens already certain of their place in non-league’s top flight next season, the pressure is off over the closing weeks of the campaign.

However, a strong end to the term for the Westminster Waste Stadium outfit may help them generate some momentum going into next season.

If Neil Smith’s men are to get something out of the trip to the Shaymen on Saturday, their hopes may rest with forward JJ Hooper.

The former Newcastle United trainee has six goals in his last five games, including both in a 2-2 draw at home to Aldershot Town for Bromley last weekend.

And Ravens boss Smith declared himself pleased with the 25-year-old’s recent form following the draw against the Shots.

Smith told the club website: “JJ lives and breathes on goals and all he wants to do is score.

“He was gifted a couple of goals against Aldershot and he had a chance late on that if he finished would have won us the game.”

Against seemingly-doomed Aldershoot, Hooper put Bromley ahead in just the fourth minute.

However, the Shots were able to draw level 19 minutes later when Reece Grant found the target.

The Hampshire outfit then took a surprise six minutes into the second half with Luke Howell finding the net.

Hooper, though, was able to restore parity once more with his second of the game in the 63rd minute.

With Aldershotfloundering in the relegation zone, the Ravens would have hoped to claim all three points at the weekend, especially after taking an early lead.

And Smith was angry his side could not full capitalise on their fine start against the Shots.

“We got off to a cracking start, but we took our foot off the gas because we thought that was it and we’d win,” he added.

“A team managed by Gary Waddock isn’t going to give up and I didn’t expect them too either.

“Aldershot kept going and it took us going behind to finally find the energy and desire we needed.

“I have to give full credit to Aldershot who put an absolute shift in and showed they didn’t want to go down without a fight.

“We were off our game on Saturday and you can’t be off it against any team in this division.”