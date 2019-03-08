Bromley Council agrees £520m in contracts

Bromley waste services are among major contracts agreed. Photo: Richard Eaton Richard Eaton

Bromley Council has just announced a series of major environmental contracts awards to companies worth more than half a billion pounds.

The contracts delivering frontline services have been agreed for an initial eight year period, and are the largest ever awarded by the council.

The news follows the decision to award a series of carefully integrated contracts delivering universal services covering waste management, street cleaning, parks management and arboricultural services.

The authority said the total value over a possible 16-year period is in excess of £520million and followed a tendering process for the same services that are currently provided.

Waste disposal and collection plus street cleaning goes to Veolia.

As part of this agreement, virtually no waste will to go expensive landfill from April.

Improvements to recycling rates and the quality of materials collected will also be achieved thanks to greater synergies between street cleaning and waste collections to improve efficiency.

A company called idverde will manage parks and green spaces.

A range of arboricultural services, covering approximately 100,000 trees in the borough’s parks and streets, will be provided by Glendale.

Councillor William Huntington-Thresher, executive councillor for environment and community services, said: “Our environmental services are highly visible and valued by residents and visitors to the borough.

“We are continuing to look for top performance from all of our contractors, working in partnership to achieve this. This includes much valued support from and to our residents and Friends groups as well.

“Whilst these latest contract agreements are significant, it is also very much business as usual and residents shouldn’t suddenly notice any change in our services. I am very pleased that these agreements will help us further improve our waste management performance and divert even more away from expensive landfill disposal options as well as improve our recycling services. In addition to these contractors offering a good level of service they also offer excellent value for money for residents.”

Sarah Hughes-Clarke, strategic development director for idverde, added: “We’re excited to be able to continue providing management expertise to the council and developing our relationship with the 48 Friends of Parks groups across the borough.”