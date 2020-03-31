Grants available from Co-op Foundation to help young face grief

Cash grants are available for Bromley groups that help support young people during bereavement.

Organisations can make applications for up to £10,000 from the Co-op Foundation’s #iwill Fund.

The foundation expects to make about five grants in total and organisations have until noon on Friday, April 3 to apply.

Successful applicants from across Bromley can then access funding for social action projects that equip young people with the skills they need to provide peer support.

The Co-op said the money could also help young people to use their experiences as a way to speak up and recommend how local services can help other bereaved young people.

Co-op Funeralcare Bromley is a partner in this latest round of funding. Its involvement is in direct response to findings from its biggest ever survey, which questioned more than 30,000 people to understand the nation’s experiences and attitudes towards death, dying and bereavement.

Researchers found those in the 16 to 29 age group are most likely to bottle up grief, with 24 per cent saying they kept it to themselves when suffering a bereavement.

Young people were also most likely to be left out of social arrangements because of bereavement.

Foundation head Jim Cooke said: “Losing a close friend or family member is difficult at any age, and it can be particularly tough for young people who might be dealing with other pressures at home, at school or in their social lives.

“Helping others going through similar experiences is a great way for young people to build their confidence, skills and sense of belonging. And by recommending how others can support bereaved young people better, they can make a long-term difference for their peers.”

And David Collingwood, director of funerals for Co-op Funeralcare, added: “We understand how experiencing a bereavement can have a major impact on the life of an individual, and this is even more pronounced when it happens at a young age.

“Bereavement is unique to every person, and everyone chooses to deal with the loss of a loved one in different ways. It’s a long process.”

Applications can be made at www.coopfoundation.org.uk