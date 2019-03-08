Search

Advanced search

Brinds Well nursery takes global Green Flag

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 September 2019

Staff and students worked hard to get a Green Flag for their environmentally friendly credentials. Picture: Brinds Well Day Nursery

Staff and students worked hard to get a Green Flag for their environmentally friendly credentials. Picture: Brinds Well Day Nursery

Archant

An Orpington children's nursery has a green reason to celebrate after taking a major international award.

Brinds Well Day Nursery won the accolade in a schools scheme involving millions of children across 64 countries.

The prestigious Green Flag award for environmental awareness and conservation was awarded to children and staff at the nursery in Hawstead Lane.

The nursery took the Keep Britain Tidy award because it is powered by green electricity and has zero waste to landfill.

A delighted Brinds Well Day Nursery manager, Nichola Cass, said the award was the result of years dedication in the global eco-schools programme.

She said: "Looking after the environment plays a huge part in our work.

"The respect and care the children have for nature is lovely to see.

"The Green Flag award is predominantly aimed at older children, so the fact that our children have been awarded this should be celebrated."

Most Read

Inspirational Roger from Bromley is almost half the man he was

A new slimline Roger with former England footballer Emile Heskey. Picture: Slimming World

New health centre opens in Orpington

The Orpington Health and Wellbeing Centre is set to relieve waiting times at hospitals. Picture: David Moore

Battle of Britain vet George reaches for the skies again

Former bomber and Spitfire pilot George Dunn takes to the skies once again. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund

Bromley’s bravest: Off duty officer who saved choking boy among those awarded

Sp Con John Ambros, with borough commander Steph Roberts at the award ceremony last week.

Find out how your child’s Bromley school fared in latest GCSE league tables

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

Most Read

Inspirational Roger from Bromley is almost half the man he was

A new slimline Roger with former England footballer Emile Heskey. Picture: Slimming World

New health centre opens in Orpington

The Orpington Health and Wellbeing Centre is set to relieve waiting times at hospitals. Picture: David Moore

Battle of Britain vet George reaches for the skies again

Former bomber and Spitfire pilot George Dunn takes to the skies once again. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund

Bromley’s bravest: Off duty officer who saved choking boy among those awarded

Sp Con John Ambros, with borough commander Steph Roberts at the award ceremony last week.

Find out how your child’s Bromley school fared in latest GCSE league tables

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

Latest from the Bromley Times

Brinds Well nursery takes global Green Flag

Staff and students worked hard to get a Green Flag for their environmentally friendly credentials. Picture: Brinds Well Day Nursery

Cricket: Kent’s Milnes delighted to hit landmark

Matt Milnes celebrates a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Battle of Britain vet George reaches for the skies again

Former bomber and Spitfire pilot George Dunn takes to the skies once again. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund

Cricket: Kent tighten grip on Yorkshire

Matt Milnes celebrates a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Inspirational Roger from Bromley is almost half the man he was

A new slimline Roger with former England footballer Emile Heskey. Picture: Slimming World
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists