Brinds Well nursery takes global Green Flag

Staff and students worked hard to get a Green Flag for their environmentally friendly credentials. Picture: Brinds Well Day Nursery Archant

An Orpington children's nursery has a green reason to celebrate after taking a major international award.

Brinds Well Day Nursery won the accolade in a schools scheme involving millions of children across 64 countries.

The prestigious Green Flag award for environmental awareness and conservation was awarded to children and staff at the nursery in Hawstead Lane.

The nursery took the Keep Britain Tidy award because it is powered by green electricity and has zero waste to landfill.

A delighted Brinds Well Day Nursery manager, Nichola Cass, said the award was the result of years dedication in the global eco-schools programme.

She said: "Looking after the environment plays a huge part in our work.

"The respect and care the children have for nature is lovely to see.

"The Green Flag award is predominantly aimed at older children, so the fact that our children have been awarded this should be celebrated."