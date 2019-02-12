Top marks for Bromley Beacon Academy in Ofsted inspection

The Bromley Beacon Academy has received a shining Ofsted report.

The education inspectors rated the schoolas Good with outstanding leadership following their visit last month.

As part of the London South East Academies Trust, the school has sites in Old Homesdale Road, Bromley, and Avalon Road, Orpington, providing specialist education for seven to 18-year-olds with social, emotional and mental health needs.

Staff there are now rejoicing in their success with a glowing report in which the inspectors noted the “school helps pupils to grow and flourish in their personal development”.

It went on to say that “staff morale is exceptionally high”.

Executive headteacher Neil Miller and his senior leadership team came in for praise.

The report said their “commitment to equality of opportunity for pupils” and the “outstanding teamwork at all levels across the two sites” was highlighted as being a key factor in the school’s rapid improvement journey.

The report said children are kept safe and all pupils are taught well.

The Ofsted inspectors said “every group of pupils is making good progress throughout each stage”.

By the end of Key Stage 4, pupils are noted to achieve a good range of academic and vocational qualifications.

Sam Parrett is CEO of London and South East Education Group.

She said: “This school was at risk of closure when we took it over in 2016.

“With fantastic support from the local authority and other education providers in the area, we have been able to turn the school around quickly.

“This has had a hugely positive impact on young people with SEMH needs and their families - offering the high quality specialist support that’s needed for them to achieve their full potential.

“The strength and morale of the senior leadership team has been instrumental to the success of this school. This tireless commitment is extremely commendable and will ensure that this academy continues its trajectory of success.”

Mr Miller added: “The team has been working hard over the past three years to offer pupils the very best education and support – and we are very pleased to have had this recognised by Ofsted.”