The Glades shopping centre raises £24,000 for charities

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 February 2019

The Glades boss Mark Haynes is delighted with the results of the year of fundraising. Photo: Simon Armstrong

The Glades boss Mark Haynes is delighted with the results of the year of fundraising. Photo: Simon Armstrong

Archant

Shoppers at The Glades helped raise more than £24,000 for charity last year.

Management of the shopping centre in High Street, Bromley, is thanking its kind-hearted visitors.

The cash rolled in from family fun days and pop-up shops to festive activities including carol singing and gift-wrapping.

The Glades said it has helped host an array of fundraising events and activities where generous shoppers have contributed fantastic amounts of money for great causes.

Organisations from the region including Certitude - the centre’s charity of the year- and the Chartwell Cancer Trust (CCT), have received almost £3,000 in community-raised funds.

And the shopping centre’s toy appeal at Christmas also saw in excess of 200 items collected for the CCT.

Centre director Mark Haynes said December was a blockbusting month of fundraising, with The Glades hosting 21 different charities which entertained shoppers with carol singing to much success, with a phenomenal £12,700 being collected.

And national charities such as the Royal British Legion, Cancer Research UK, Prostate Cancer UK and Child Aid have also felt Bromley’s community spirit at a variety of other events earlier in the year, which secured a total of £5,500 in donations.

Mr Haynes expressed his thanks to everyone who has helped the many beneficiaries with contributions.

He said: “We are incredibly grateful to be part of this wonderful town where people’s goodwill knows no bounds.

“Raising awareness at The Glades about the fantastic efforts of organisations and charities to provide services, support, research, experiences and opportunities that help make the lives of others better is something that is very close to our heart.”

“However, we rely on our amazing visitors to help ensure the great, community work continues, and every time without fail, the public is right on board with us and digs deep and we can share brilliant stories like this.

And he added: “The recipients of the funds are always extremely thankful to be on the receiving end of such generosity as it allows them to make a difference to even more members of the local and wider region.”

