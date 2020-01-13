Bromley doctors say flu jabs save lives

Jacqui Scott, chief executive of Bromley Healthcare, has her injection. Picture: NHS Bromley Clinical Commission Archant

Many people will have noticed there are some unusual health bugs going around at the moment, which is why doctors and other health care leaders in Bromley are urging residents to get a flu jab.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is especially important for those over 65.

In recent week, a significant number of people were admitted to the Princess Royal University Hospital with the flu.

A simple vaccination can help avoid this seasonal misery, which can also be deadly for more vulnerable people, say doctors.

Dr Jon Doyle, a Bromley GP, said: "Flu is a highly infectious disease with symptoms that come on very quickly. It is not the same as a cold.

"It is caused by a different group of viruses and the symptoms start more suddenly, are more severe and last longer. If you are in one of the at-risk groups then your flu jab is free. Make an appointment with your GP or visit your local pharmacy as soon as possible."

And Jacqui Scott, chief executive of Bromley Healthcare, which provides community health services in Bromley, added: "I had my flu jab as in the community we care for many vulnerable patients. We are providing the flu jab to our staff to help protect them, their families and the patients they care for."

Dr Angela Bhan, managing director and public health consultant at NHS Bromley Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Last winter, three Bromley children died from the flu and those with heart disease are 11 times more likely to die from the flu and those with liver disease 50 times more likely.

"Staff working across health and care services in Bromley have been getting vaccinated to help protect themselves and the people they care for. Please stay well and help you and your local NHS by getting your flu jab this winter."

Some older people are also entitled to a vaccine to protect them against shingles and pneumonia. NHS Bromley Clinical Commissioning Group has produced a winter health leaflet which provides more information.

For more information about the flu vaccination and how to get it, visit www.nhs.uk/staywell or speak to a GP or pharmacist.