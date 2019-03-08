Baycroft garden party saw residents and family mingle
PUBLISHED: 16:50 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 04 September 2019
A residential home in Orpington held a garden party as an opportunity for residents to invite their families to the home to enjoy time together with a barbecue and entertainment.
It took place at Baycroft Nursing Home in Grays Farm Road on August 17.
Catering for the children, there was also a craft corner where they made masks for themselves and wooden magnets.
A popular guest was Gunner, the home's therapy dog and his owner Lois.
She said: "What a fantastic day, showcasing what a nursing home should be like."
Resident Mary said: "It was a nice and enjoyable afternoon."
And another Diane added: "I've never had a barbecue before and the entertainer was really good."
Plus Anita, another resident, went on: "It was great fun."
Baycroft said it was determined to brighten everyone's day in the warm sun as families and residents were able to mingle around the premises.