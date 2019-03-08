Search

Baycroft garden party saw residents and family mingle

PUBLISHED: 16:50 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 04 September 2019

Families enjoyed the barbecue. Picture: Ben Stevens

Families enjoyed the barbecue. Picture: Ben Stevens

©2019 Ben Stevens

A residential home in Orpington held a garden party as an opportunity for residents to invite their families to the home to enjoy time together with a barbecue and entertainment.

It took place at Baycroft Nursing Home in Grays Farm Road on August 17.

Catering for the children, there was also a craft corner where they made masks for themselves and wooden magnets.

A popular guest was Gunner, the home's therapy dog and his owner Lois.

She said: "What a fantastic day, showcasing what a nursing home should be like."

Resident Mary said: "It was a nice and enjoyable afternoon."

And another Diane added: "I've never had a barbecue before and the entertainer was really good."

Plus Anita, another resident, went on: "It was great fun."

Baycroft said it was determined to brighten everyone's day in the warm sun as families and residents were able to mingle around the premises.

