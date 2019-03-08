Looking to give your garden a spring makeover? Consider these top tips from a gardening expert

The end of the cold winter months calls for some much-needed outdoor TLC. Garden improvement doesn't have to be difficult or extensive, but adding colour and getting the right garden furniture for your outdoor space will ensure you spend warm spring days in comfort and style. From garden décor and accessories to lawn maintenance, Homebase Orpington's gardening expert Dawn Cope offers her top tips.

Selecting the right outdoor dining furniture

As we creep closer to summer, it's time to start considering your alfresco dining and outdoor lounging options, but knowing what garden furniture to buy can be tricky.

If you enjoy outdoor dining and firing up the BBQ, then an outdoor table and chairs, or dining set is essential. You'll need to consider space and size primarily, and many outdoor dining sets come in two, four, or six-seater options.

There's also the question of what BBQ suits your needs best. BBQ smokers are more portable, however they do take about 30 minutes to heat up, whereas gas heated BBQ grills are ready to go as soon as they are turned on.

If you view your garden as an extension of your living room, then a garden sofa scattered with cushions will fit in perfectly. For those who envision a tranquil garden, a day bed or pod chair will provide the perfect spot for reading and relaxing.

While outdoor furniture is waterproof, it still requires care and maintenance. If you look after your garden table and chairs, they will last a long time, regardless if they are made from rattan, wood, aluminium or steel. Wood furniture should be oiled every so often and outdoor furniture should be stored away or covered during extreme weather.

How to decorate your garden

Planting a variety of blooms will brighten any garden after a long winter. To optimise your gardening potential, consider your garden's orientation. The amount of sunlight that your garden sees is crucial when planning your planting, and there are many beautiful plants for both sunny and shady areas to ensure that any type of garden is covered.

The colour doesn't have to stop there. Mixing up your outdoor furniture can also bring colour into your garden. Contrasting colours can bring a muted canvas to life, bringing the Mediterranean to your British garden. Try colourful scatter cushions strewn over a garden sofa or vibrant patio furniture to give your garden a bright makeover.

Solar lighting looks good, saves energy, will let you enjoy your garden into the evening and comes in various styles. String lights are very flexible and can be wrapped around a tree trunk or hung along fences. Bulb lights add a boho vibe and are great for people who would like something a bit different. Solar lights also come in jars, which can be used as part of a table setting.

How to maintain your garden

A healthy lawn is the foundation of any turfed garden and a spring clean is essential – so the right garden tools are key!

Begin by clearing up and recycling any debris, sticks or leaves on your lawn with a rake before getting handy with the lawn mower. If you haven't cut the grass over winter, give it its first spring mow when it is about 2-3 inches high. Finish up by trimming the edges of your lawn to create clean, crisp lines. Aerating your lawn with an aerator will also boost the condition of your turf as piercing small holes allows air, water and nutrients to reach the grass roots.

A good quality top soil will further improve drainage. If you have used artificial grass, paving or decking to create your outdoor paradise, the good news is that this requires a lot less attention. To look after your artificial lawn just make sure you remove any garden debris such as leaves and sticks – it's as simple as that! Pressure washing is a fuss-free way to clean your decking and patio. Pressure washers are also perfectly suited to cleaning driveways, garden furniture, fencing, guttering and more, making them the ultimate outdoor cleaning tool.

Homebase Orpington

Homebase's new look store in Orpington is your one-stop shop to create the garden of your dreams, and all team members can offer expert advice. The store offers an extensive range of plants, garden décor, storage, furniture and dining settings to fit outdoor spaces, no matter the size, as well as BBQs, BBQ accessories and utensils, garden tools as well as decking kits to make sure you keep your garden looking good.

Top picks from Homebase to transform your garden this spring

