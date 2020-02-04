Funeral held for Orpington firefighter Anthony Knott

The funeral has taken place of firefighter Anthony Knott.

The 33-year-old from Orpington vanished after leaving a pub in Sussex on December 20.

His body was found in the River Ouse at Newhaven on January 10.

He leaves behind fiancée Lucy Otto and their four children. She followed the coffin into the church on Thursday, January 30.

A Just Giving page to raise £1,000 to help her with some expenses actually brought in more than £16,000 thanks to public generosity.

The London Fire Brigade Tweeted: "Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of firefighter Anthony Knott today as they pay their respects to him at his funeral."

There was a touching procession watched by the public as it moved away from funeral directors Valentine and Turner in High Street, Orpington.

From there, it moved to St Giles Church, Farnborough, for a full fire brigade ceremonial funeral, including around 100 fire officers in full ceremonial uniform creating a guard of honour for their colleague.

The police temporarily closed off the road to allow the procession to take place.

The funeral director said: "Anthony's family wish to thank everyone for their ongoing love, support, thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time."

It said he was honoured with a fire brigade procession including a vintage turntable ladder fire engine.

Extensive land and water searches had been taking place since his mysterious disappearance.

Friends and family often joined the searches. Anthony's body was spotted some six miles down river from where he was last seen.

It is still not yet known how he came to be in the water.

Video footage was released by the police of him walking along a road after leaving a pub.

He had been with friends at The Lamb in Fisher Street, Lewes, before suddenly leaving.

Anthony played football for Orpington Athletic, and the club wrote on Twitter that it is "incredibly saddened".

In the order of service, the family asked for any donations to be made to the club for a clubhouse after the last one was damaged by fire.